GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil fall on Greece; dollar gains

By Wanfeng Zhou

NEW YORK, Sept 19 World stocks snapped a four-day rally on Monday, while the euro and oil prices dropped as a new round of fear gripped markets that Greece may default on its debt and trigger economic fallout that would cascade throughout the euro zone and possibly beyond.

But U.S. stocks and the euro recovered from their worst levels in late afternoon trade after Greece's Finance Ministry said the country was near an agreement with its international lenders to continue receiving bailout funds, though some work still needs to be done. [ID:nA8E7K200V]

U.S. Treasury debt prices pared gains as Wall Street stocks sharply trimmed losses.

European officials had ended a weekend meeting without agreeing on new ways to tackle the debt crisis, and a call by U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner at the meeting for more fiscal stimulus was rejected.

Investors feared the crisis was worsening after Greece's prime minister canceled a U.S. trip to chair an emergency cabinet meeting at home and international lenders urged Athens to shrink its public sector and improve tax collection to secure a vital eight-billion-euro rescue payment next month. For details, see [ID:nL5E7KJ1NN]

That prompted investors to seek refuge in the U.S. dollar and Treasuries. But gold, which often benefits from safe-haven flows, retreated more than $30 an ounce on the stronger dollar.

World stocks as measured by the MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS fell 1.5 percent after posting the biggest weekly gain since early July last week.

"Risk is 'off' as concerns rise over Greece receiving its next payment from the EU and IMF, and on disappointment after the weekend Ecofin meetings delivered little," said John Briggs, interest rate strategist at RBS.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 72.66 points, or 0.63 percent, at 11,436.43. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 7.72 points, or 0.63 percent, at 1,208.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 0.21 points, or 0.01 percent, at 2,622.10.

European stocks .FTEU3 ended 2.3 percent lower at 916.07 points. The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index .SX7P fell 3.4 percent to feature amongst the worst performers. Emerging stocks .MSCIEF dropped 2.8 percent.

"There will be additional volatility in the global financial markets heading into the end of the month as the pressure to get Greece and others to enact their reforms will be white-hot intense," said Andrew Busch, global currency strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.

Finance ministers of the BRIC emerging economies -- Brazil, Russia, India and China -- will meet this week to discuss support for the euro zone.

A Brazilian newspaper said on Monday the five BRICS nations, which also includes South Africa, have already bought debt through the European Financial Stability Facility and could buy more. [ID:nS1E78I0BU]

SAFE-HAVEN FLOWS

With gloom widespread, investors took little comfort from expectations that the Federal Reserve would introduce new measures to stimulate the U.S. economy when it meets on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The euro shed 0.8 percent to $1.3693 EUR=EBS. It had earlier dropped as low as $1.3586, approaching last week's seven-month low of $1.3495. Losses in the euro helped push the dollar 0.6 percent higher against a basket of currencies .DXY.

The yen also benefited from a safety bid, with the euro down 1.1 percent EURJPY=. The dollar slipped 0.4 percent to 76.49 yen JPY=.

While the Swiss franc is typically the beneficiary of safe-haven flows, recent actions by the Swiss National Bank to weaken it have pushed more of those flows to the dollar and yen.

U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were trading 26/32 higher in price to yield 1.96 percent, down from 2.05 percent Friday and not far off the 1.879 percent level reached last week, which was the lowest in at least 60 years.

Prior to the Greek official's comments, 10-year notes had been trading 31/32 higher in price.

"People are buying the dollar, turning around and buying U.S. Treasuries immediately," said Greg Salvaggio, vice president of trading at Tempus Consulting in Washington.

Long-dated Treasuries outperformed on expectations the Fed will try to push already low long-term interest rates even lower by tilting toward longer-duration bonds in its portfolio. Prices of 30-year bonds were up 1-24/32, their yields falling to 3.22 percent US30YT=RR, the lowest since January 2009.

Gold XAU= last traded around $1,776.90 an ounce, retreating from the day's high of $1,827.36. A stronger U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated metals more expensive for holders of other currencies. The precious metal hit a record high of $1,920.30 on Sept. 6.

In other commodities, oil fell on concerns Europe's debt crisis would hit demand. Brent crude LCOc1 settled at $109.14 a barrel, down $3.08. U.S. crude CLc1 slipped $2.26 to end at $85.70.

Investors were also wary of taking on risk for fear Republicans will not agree to finance part of President Barack Obama's $447 billion job creation plan with tax hikes on the rich. [ID:nS1E78I0K3] (Additional reporting by Steven C. Johnson, Angela Moon and Ellen Freilich in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler )