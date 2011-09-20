GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities, oil rise amid concerns

* Global equity markets move up as risk appetite improves

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Sept 20 Global stocks and crude oil prices rose on Tuesday as investors, waiting to see if the Federal Reserve will move to aid a sputtering U.S economy, mostly shrugged off Italy's credit rating downgrade.

Risk aversion eased a bit even as economic news and data remained gloomy with German investor sentiment dropping to its lowest level in nearly three years and data showing U.S. housing starts fell more than expected in August. For details see [ID:nL5E7KK12E] [ID:nCAT005514].

Brent crude bounced back from heavy losses the previous session as worries over the global economy were seen to have been factored into current prices. [ID:nL3E7KK0JM]

North Sea Brent LCOc1 rose 62 cents to $109.76 a barrel.

Global equity markets rose, although stocks on Wall Street faltered as traders said Europe's debt crisis remained a strong headwind.

MSCI's all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS rose 0.3 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 gained 1.1 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 8.55 points, or 0.07 percent, at 11,392.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 1.37 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,202.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 4.02 points, or 0.15 percent, at 2,608.81.

The euro fell to a New York session low against the dollar as investors remained concerned about European debt contagion following the downgrade of Italy's debt rating.

The euro was last down 0.1 percent at $1.36666 EUR=EBS on electronic trading platform EBS.

Longer-dated U.S. Treasury prices rose as U.S. government debt reversed course on a revived bid for safe-havens.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was up 4/32 in price to yield 1.94 percent.

Treasuries pared early losses after the government reported housing starts for both single-family and multi-family units dropped last month, suggesting the economy will not get help from residential construction anytime soon.

"The sense is that housing is still pretty weak. It won't improve until the labor market improves substantially and that doesn't look like that would happen this year," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Reporting by Ellen Freilich, Angela Moon and Nick Olivari in New York, Marius Zaharia and Ikuko Kurahone in London and Harro Ten Wolde in Frankfurt; Writing by Herbert Lash; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)