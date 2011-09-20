GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities, oil rise as concerns linger

* Global equity markets advance as risk appetite improves

* Treasuries slip, Greece a concern

* Crude oil rebounds after selloff on Europe economy woes (Updates prices)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Sept 20 Global stocks and crude oil rose on Tuesday as investors, eager to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve moves to aid a sputtering U.S economy later this week, shrugged off Italy's credit downgrade and other sour news.

Risk aversion eased a bit, even as the outlook remained gloomy, with German investor sentiment dropping to its lowest level in nearly three years and data showing U.S. housing starts down more than expected in August. For details see [ID:nL5E7KK12E] and [ID:nCAT005514]

Brent crude bounced back from heavy losses in the previous session as worries over the global economy were seen to have been factored into current prices. [ID:nL3E7KK0JM]

North Sea Brent LCOc1 rose $2.18 to $111.32 a barrel.

Global equity markets gained, as did Wall Street stocks after toying with break-even after the open.

MSCI's all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS rose 1.2 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 gained nearly 2 percent.

Despite a dismal economic outlook, investors were caught between equity valuations that are very attractive, when compared to the yield on government debt, currently trading at below 2 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI jumped 127.68 points, or 1.12 percent, at 11,528.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 15.09 points, or 1.25 percent, at 1,219.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC put on 26.49 points, or 1.01 percent, at 2,639.32.

The euro traded near break-even against the U.S. dollar as Italy's debt downgrade and uncertainty about Greece's ability to avoid default weighed on the single currency. [ID:nS1E78J09Y]

The euro was last up 0.1 percent at $1.36696 EUR=EBS.

U.S. Treasuries prices slipped as stock market gains and prospective progress in Greek debt talks damped demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was down 2/32 in price to yield 1.96 percent. (To read Reuters Global Investing Blog click here; for the MacroScope Blog click on blogs.reuters.com/macroscope; for Hedge Fund Blog click on blogs.reuters.com/hedgehub) (Reporting by Ellen Freilich, Angela Moon and Nick Olivari in New York, Marius Zaharia and Ikuko Kurahone in London and Harro Ten Wolde in Frankfurt; writing by Herbert Lash; editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)