GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities, oil rise on Fed expectations

* Expectations of Fed move to boost economy lifts equities

* Treasuries, euro near break-even as debt concerns linger

* Crude oil rebounds after sell-off on Europe economy woes (Updates prices)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Sept 20 Global stocks and crude oil rose on Tuesday on expectations Federal Reserve policy-makers will act to boost the U.S. economy, leading investors to mostly shrug off Italy's credit rating downgrade and other sour news.

The Fed set the stage for a program to buy longer-dated bonds in a bid to keep already-low, long-term interest rates low, if not lower, in a move known as Operation Twist as it opened a two-day meeting of its Federal Open Market Committee. For details, see [FED/AHEAD]

"There is some expectation that there will be some further easing language with the FOMC meeting when it wraps up tomorrow," said Addison Armstrong, director of market research at Tradition Energy in in Stamford, Connecticut.

The gloomy economic outlook in the United States reinforced the view that the Fed will move to revive the fading recovery. The government reported that U.S. housing starts were down more than expected in August and the International Monetary Fund said U.S. growth would be "modest relative to historical averages for years to come."

European stocks closed up 2 percent, and U.S. stocks pushed higher in a broad-based rally led by such defensive sectors as telecommunications, health care and utilities.

Big-dividend paying defensive stocks pushed gains in Europe, where the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 closed at 934.16.

MSCI's all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS rose 1.1 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 125.33 points, or 1.10 percent, at 11,526.34. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 12.91 points, or 1.07 percent, at 1,217.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 18.17 points, or 0.70 percent, at 2,631.00.

Trading volume both in the United States and Europe was lighter than usual, a sign investors were cautious before the Fed's meeting ends on Wednesday.

"The market is awaiting a bold signal from the Fed, and with little ammunition left, the risk is definitely on the downside," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at Paris-based broker Global Equities.

Despite a dismal economic outlook, investors were caught between equity valuations that are very attractive compared to the yield on 10-year U.S. government debt, currently trading below 2 percent.

Brent crude bounced back a day after suffering heavy losses, partly on expectations U.S. inventory data will show a drawdown in stockpiles. [ID:nL3E7KK0JM]

North Sea Brent LCOc1 rose $1.12 to $110.26 a barrel.

U.S. crude for October CLc1 rose $1.31 to $87.02 a barrel.

The euro traded near break-even against the U.S. dollar over concerns about Standard & Poor's credit downgrade of Italy's debt and Greece's ability to avoid default. [ID:nS1E78J09Y]

Also weighing on the euro was data showing German investor sentiment dropped to its lowest level in nearly three years. [ID:nL5E7KK12E] and [ID:nCAT005514]

The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.3676 EUR=EBS.

U.S. Treasuries prices rose in a seesaw session as stock market gains and prospective progress in Greek debt talks acted to damp demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

U.S. Treasuries prices rose in a seesaw session as stock market gains and prospective progress in Greek debt talks acted to damp demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was up 2/32 in price to yield 1.95 percent.