GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities, oil rise on Fed expectations

NEW YORK, Sept 20 Global stocks and crude oil
rose on Tuesday on expectations Federal Reserve policy-makers
will act to boost the U.S. economy, leading investors to mostly
shrug off Italy's credit rating downgrade and other sour news.
The Fed set the stage for a program to buy longer-dated
bonds in a bid to keep already-low, long-term interest rates
low, if not lower, in a move known as Operation Twist as it
opened a two-day meeting of its Federal Open Market Committee.
"There is some expectation that there will be some further
easing language with the FOMC meeting when it wraps up
tomorrow," said Addison Armstrong, director of market research
at Tradition Energy in in Stamford, Connecticut.
The gloomy economic outlook in the United States reinforced
the view that the Fed will move to revive the fading recovery.
The government reported that U.S. housing starts were down more
than expected in August and the International Monetary Fund
said U.S. growth would be "modest relative to historical
averages for years to come."
European stocks closed up 2 percent, and U.S. stocks pushed
higher in a broad-based rally led by such defensive sectors as
telecommunications, health care and utilities.
Big-dividend-paying defensive stocks pushed gains in
Europe, where the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 closed
at 934.16.
MSCI's all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS rose
0.6 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 68.57
points, or 0.60 percent, at 11,469.58. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 4.91 points, or 0.41 percent, at
1,209.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 6.83
points, or 0.26 percent, at 2,606.00.
Trading volume both in the United States and Europe was
lighter than usual, a sign investors were cautious before the
Fed's meeting ends on Wednesday.
"The market is awaiting a bold signal from the Fed, and
with little ammunition left, the risk is definitely on the
downside," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales
trading at Paris-based broker Global Equities.
Despite a dismal economic outlook, investors were caught
between equity valuations that are very attractive compared to
the yield on 10-year U.S. government debt, currently trading
below 2 percent.
Brent crude bounced back a day after suffering heavy
losses, partly on expectations U.S. inventory data will show a
In London, Brent crude LCOc1 settled up $1.40 at $110.54
a barrel.
The U.S. crude contract for October CLc1, which expired
at the close, settled up $1.19 at $86.89 a barrel. The more
heavily traded November contract gained $1.11 to settle at
$86.92 a barrel.
The euro traded near break-even against the U.S. dollar
over concerns about Standard & Poor's credit downgrade of
Italy's debt and Greece's ability to avoid default.
Also weighing on the euro was data showing German investor
sentiment dropped to its lowest level in nearly three years.
The euro was up 0.02 percent at $1.3676 EUR=EBS.
U.S. Treasuries prices rose in a seesaw session as stock
market gains and prospective progress in Greek debt talks acted
to damp demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was up
3/32 in price to yield 1.95 percent.
Gold was headed for its biggest daily gain in a week as
Italy's credit downgrade and speculation of more U.S. stimulus
drove bullion as a safe-haven.
Gold futures for December delivery GCZ1, the most active
contract, settled up $30.20 at $1,809.10 an ounce.
