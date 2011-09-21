版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 22日 星期四 01:53 BJT

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks slip before Fed; euro rebounds

  

 * MSCI world equity index falls 0.6 percent
 * Markets look for Fed steps to lower long-term rates
 * Greece: austerity measures would comply with bailout
 (Updates prices, adds Greece statement, quotes)
 By Wanfeng Zhou
 NEW YORK, Sept 21 World stocks slipped on
Wednesday and investors were reluctant to make bets ahead of
the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting that could offer
further stimulus for the ailing U.S. economy, while the euro
rose on hopes that Greece would avoid a debt default.
 The Fed, ending its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, is
expected to try to push long-term borrowing costs lower by
rebalancing its $2.8 trillion bond portfolio to weight it more
heavily to longer-term securities in a move dubbed "Operation
Twist." For details see [ID:nS1E78I231].
 The Fed will issue a statement at about 2:15 p.m. (1815
GMT).
 But analysts said such a move has already been priced in,
which could limit any positive impact. It is also unclear how
effective such new measures would be in bolstering U.S. growth,
given that the economy is slowing despite the U.S. central
bank's $600 billion bond-buying program that ended in June.
 "Looks like the markets are not looking for a whole lot,"
said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Robert W.
Baird & Co in Nashville, pointing to Wall Street's flat ending
on Tuesday after an initial rally, and its further decline on
Wednesday.
 The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS slipped 0.6
percent, though it was still more than 3.0 percent above its
one-year low set earlier in September.
 The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European stocks .FTEU3
ended down 1.7 percent at 918.06 while an index of emerging
stocks .MSCIEF lost 0.6 percent.
 U.S. stocks were mixed. The Dow Jones industrial average
.DJI was down 36.63 points, or 0.32 percent, at 11,372.03.
The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 6.80 points, or
0.57 percent, at 1,195.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC
was up 8.47 points, or 0.33 percent, at 2,598.71.
 "Rates are already at historic lows, that's not the reason
the U.S. economy isn't performing. The market might get the
impression all these measures do not make much sense," said
Lutz Karpowitz, FX strategist at Commerzbank.
 GREECE HOPE
 The euro rebounded from early lows after breaking above
$1.37 and gained further ground, last trading up 0.5 percent at
$1.3767 EUR= after Greece outlined key measures to help
alleviate the country's fiscal problems.
 A Greek government spokesman said decisions taken on
Wednesday would enable Greece to comply with all its
obligations to the European Union and International Monetary
Fund until 2014. The spokesman added that Greece will remain
part of the euro zone. [ID:nA8E7K1010]
 Persistent fears of a possible default on Greek debt have
weighed on investor sentiment, with Athens and international
lenders yet to reach a deal to allow the next tranche of
bailout funds to be paid. [ID:nA8E7JO018]
 The U.S. dollar was off 0.1 percent at 76.33 yen JPY=EBS
after dropping to 76.111 yen, near a record low, ahead of
Japan's fiscal half-year end when investors unwind their U.S.
fixed-income assets and repatriate funds.
 London Brent oil LCOc1 gained 77 cents to $111.31 a
barrel after government data showed crude stockpiles fell much
more than expected last week in the United States. U.S. crude
futures CLc1 dipped 9 cents to $86.83 a barrel.
 Uncertainty about Europe's debt crisis and the global
economy pushed copper prices to new lows for the year.
 Three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange
slipped to its lowest since November 2010 at $8,234.75 a tonne
before recovering to end at $8,300, down from Tuesday's close
of $8,309.
 Spot gold XAU= was flat at around $1,804 an ounce.
 Stocks' losses gave a safety bid to U.S. government debt.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR rose 6/32 in
price, yielding 1.92 percent.
 (Additional reporting by Angela Moon and Claire Sibonney in
New York and Melanie Burton in London; Editing by James
Dalgleish)

