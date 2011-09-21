GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks tumble after Fed; US dollar rallies

* Stocks fall; 10-year Treasury yields hit 60-year lows

* Fed launches $400 billion program to aid economy

* Fed noted significant downside risks to growth (Updates prices, adds details, comment)

By Wanfeng Zhou

NEW YORK, Sept 21 Financial markets registered a big jump in risk aversion on Wednesday, as U.S. stocks slid and benchmark Treasury yields hit a more than 60-year low, after the Federal Reserve announced a $400 billion bond-buying program to spur growth as it warned of a grim economic outlook.

The U.S. dollar rose broadly after the Fed announcement, reversing losses against the euro. The bond-buying program will not lower the value of the greenback because the action will not require printing of new dollars, analysts said.

In an effort to lower long-term interest rates and help the housing sector, the U.S. central bank said it will tilt its $2.85 trillion balance sheet more heavily to longer-term securities by selling shorter-term notes to purchase longer-dated Treasuries.

But the U.S. central bank spooked investors with its comment on the economy. The Fed, in its policy statement issued after the close of its two-day meeting, said, "There are significant downside risks to the economic outlook."

"That headline of economic outlook -- I don't know why people are surprised to read that -- but it seems to be what people are fixated on and that is what is driving the market lower," said Stephen Massocca, managing director at Wedbush Morgan in San Francisco.

On Wall Street, the three major indexes all fell sharply, though the Dow had briefly turned positive after the Fed statement.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 212.14 points, or 1.86 percent, to 11,196.52. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 25.98 points, or 2.16 percent, to 1,176.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 29.37 points, or 1.13 percent, to 2,560.87.

The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS slipped 1.5 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European stocks .FTEU3 ended down 1.7 percent at 918.06, ahead of the Fed statement, while an index of emerging stocks .MSCIEF lost 1.2 percent.

Prices of long-dated U.S. Treasuries rallied. Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR fell to a 60-year low of 1.87 percent, down from 1.95 percent before the statement.

Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR, the longest U.S. debt maturity, soared over three points in price with yields plunging to 3.04 percent, the lowest since January 2009.

"This is good for Treasuries," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at 4Cast Inc in New York. "Whether this will create economic stimulus remains to be seen."

LONG DOLLARS

The euro last traded down 0.5 percent at $1.3633 EUR=, while the dollar rose 0.3 percent to 76.65 yen JPY=EBS

"The Fed did the minimum of what investors expected, and they have been punished for it," said Kathy Lien, director of research at GFT in New York.

"Investors are losing confidence in the central bank because they keep on coming up short. They are now buying back dollars and positioning for a prolonged period of slower global growth."

The euro had earlier gained versus the dollar after Greece outlined key measures to help alleviate the country's fiscal problems.

A Greek government spokesman said decisions taken on Wednesday would enable Greece to comply with all its obligations to the European Union and International Monetary Fund until 2014. The spokesman added that Greece will remain part of the euro zone. For details, see [ID:nA8E7K1010]

The dollar also jumped to session highs against the Australian dollar and sterling. The Aussie dollar last fell 1.7 percent to $1.0088 AUD=D4, while sterling lost 1.3 percent to $1.5534 GBP=D4.

U.S. crude oil CLc1 fell $1 to settle at $85.92 a barrel ended lower as analysts deemed the Fed's easing measures insufficient to jump-start the stalling U.S. economy.

London Brent oil LCOc1 slipped 18 cents to settle at $110.36 a barrel.

Spot gold XAU= fell to $1,785 after the Fed. (Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Karen Brettell and Julie Haviv; Editing by Leslie Adler)