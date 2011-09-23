GLOBAL MARKETS-Gold slumps record $100; stocks volatile

* Gold prices in freefall, safe-haven role in doubt

By Wanfeng Zhou

NEW YORK, Sept 23 Gold prices slumped more than $100 on Friday, the biggest fall on record in dollar terms, as traders sold to cover losses, while global stocks edged up on talk the European Central Bank could take new measures to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

Trading was volatile, capping one of the most tumultuous weeks on record for world markets as fear of a Greek default and a gloomy Federal Reserve prognosis for the U.S. economy sparked a selloff in stocks and commodities and drove investors to safe-haven Treasuries.

A pledge by G20 policy makers that they will calm the global financial system failed to appease investors, who are concerned that authorities are unable to respond effectively to the mounting euro zone debt crisis and sluggish growth in major world economies. See [ID:nL5E7KN1IW]

Gold slumped by more than 6 percent -- its biggest drop since the financial crisis in 2008 -- to hit its lowest since the start of August as a slide turned into a free-fall, with weeks of volatility and talk of hedge fund liquidation wrecking its safe-haven status.

"The bull case for gold is on pause for the near term," said Adam Klopfenstein, senior market strategist for precious metals at MF Global in Chicago.

"In the near-term, the flight-to-quality interest in owning gold is also out of the window as people are not interested in buying it even in the face of fears in the economy. Until it stabilizes, I'm staying out of this market."

Spot gold XAU= was last at $1,648 an ounce, after falling to a session low under $1,628. At $127 an ounce, the intra-day move was the biggest on record in dollar terms.

Stocks seesawed between gains and losses on any indication from policymakers suggesting additional steps to support Europe's financial system.

One such comment was from European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny who said it might be advisable for the central bank to add more liquidity to European banks. For details see [ID:nL5E7KN1X2]

Global stocks as measured by the MSCI All-Country index .MIWD00000PUS were up 0.18 percent at 277.89 points, after earlier hitting their lowest level since July 2010 at 274.20.

The index is now in bear market territory -- defined as a fall of 20 percent or more from the peak -- having tumbled 23 percent from its 2011 high in May.

"Financial markets are sick and tired of the authorities in Europe and in the U.S. twiddling their thumbs and not doing substantive things to solve this crisis of the global economy," said Barton Biggs, managing partner at New York-based Traxis Partners.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 35.00 points, or 0.33 percent, at 10,768.83. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 6.88 points, or 0.61 percent, at 1,136.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 25.73 points, or 1.05 percent, at 2,481.40.

The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index ended up 0.8 percent. Emerging markets stocks .MSCIEF slid 2 percent.

COMMODITIES ROUT

Liquidity comments from ECB officials and speculation the central bank may cut rates helped sentiment initially, but uncertainty about Greece remained.

Metals prices plunged across the board. Silver prices posted their biggest drop since 2006. The spot price of silver XAG= was down 15 percent and trading below $35.76 an ounce after hitting a session low of $29.77.

Copper CMCU3 hit $7,115.75, its lowest since August 2010.

U.S. crude futures CLc1 fell 66 cents, or 0.82 percent, to settle at $79.85 a barrel. London Brent crude LCOc1 was off $1.51 at $103.98 a barrel after dropping to $103.43, the lowest since Aug. 10.

The Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a 19-commodity global benchmark for the asset class, slipped 1.8 percent.

The euro rose 0.1 percent to EUR=EBS to $1.3479.

U.S. Treasuries prices slipped after a huge rally this week.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes US10YT=RR were down 15/32 in price, with yields rising to 1.78 percent. Prices of 30-year bonds were down 26/32, yielding US30YT=RR 2.84 percent. (Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica, Ellen Freilich and Barani Krishnan in New York and Harpreet Bhal in London; Editing by Andrew Hay)