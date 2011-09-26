GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, bonds fall on Europe debt optimism

* Global equities rise on hope Europeans addressing crisis

* Euro slumps on skepticism a solution to crisis is near

* Government debt prices fall as risk appetite rebounds

* Gold slips, headed to biggest monthly tumble in 3 years (Updates prices, adds quotes)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Sept 26 Global equities rose while bond prices fell on Monday as investors' appetite for risk rose on hopes European officials are tackling Greece's debt woes.

Stocks on Wall Street rose and European shares closed more than 1 percent higher, even as concerns about Europe's ability to address the crisis persisted. Markets have whipsawed for months over fears of European debt contagion and hopes that officials will finally contain the long-simmering crisis.

In a sign of progress, European officials are working on ways to magnify the financial firepower of the euro zone's rescue fund to fight the region's sovereign debt crisis more effectively, a senior European Central Bank policymaker said. For details see: [ID:nLDE78P01H]

But eurozone officials played down reports of nascent plans to halve Greece's debts and recapitalize European banks, saying no such plan is yet on the table.

"Europe is a day-to-day story, it seems like we flip-flop back and forth over whether Greece is going to get the bailout they want and how concerned the markets are about Greece," said James Newman, head of Treasury and Agency trading at Keefe, Bruyette and Woods in New York.

"I don't see that ending any time soon," he said.

The broad U.S. market rose, with the Dow helped by Boeing Co ( BA.N ) after the first delivery of its long-awaited Dreamliner. But the Nasdaq fell, pressured by concerns about some key product lines at Apple Inc. ( AAPL.O )

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 176.72 points, or 1.64 percent, at 10,948.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 12.41 points, or 1.09 percent, at 1,148.84. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 1.04 points, or 0.04 percent, at 2,482.19.

In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top regional shares closed up 1.75 percent at 897.58.

But MSCI's all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS, a benchmark for global shares, was little changed, up 0.1 percent.

Government debt prices on both sides of the Atlantic fell on reports the European Union was looking at boosting the region's 440 billion euro rescue fund and other ways to avert a Greek debt default. [ID:nS1E78O01Z]

The 30-year U.S. Treasury bond US30YT=RR briefly lost more than 2 points in price to yield 2.99 percent. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was down 21/32 in price to yield 1.90 percent.

In Europe, the December Bund future FGBLZ1 shed 72 ticks to 137.40 and cash 10-year Bund prices DE10YT=TWEB fell to yield 1.83 percent.

The euro dropped against the dollar and yen as doubts lingered about fresh efforts by European policymakers to contain the debt crisis kept investors cautious. [ID:nS1E78P0MY]

The euro EUR= slumped about 0.5 percent after a brief rebound, trading near $1.3434.

Oil prices rose in volatile trading on optimism Europe will resolve the debt crisis. [ID:S1E78P173] Brent futures for November LCOc1 rose 21 cents to $104.18, while U.S. light sweet crude oil CLc1 rose 56 cents to $80.41 a barrel.

"These are very critical days and weeks ahead, reminiscent very much of the touch-and-go situation we were in back in 2008," said Edward Meir, senior commodities analyst at brokers MF Global. "The key difference this time around is that it is countries and not companies that are in danger of going bust."

Gold futures fell, on course for their largest monthly slide in three years as investors scrambled for cash in the face of mounting fear over the impact of a potential Greek default. [ID:nL5E7KQ144]

Spot gold prices XAU= fell $59.30 to $1,595.90. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica, Karen Brettell, Robert Gibbons and Julie Haviv in New York; Writing by Herbert Lash) (Reporting by Karen Brettell, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Rodrigo Campos in New York; Simon Jessop, Anirban Nag, Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Joanne Frearson and Amanda Cooper in London and ; Writing by Herbert Lash, Editing by Dan Grebler)