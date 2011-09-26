版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 27日 星期二 03:33 BJT

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, bonds fall on Europe debt optimism

  

 * Global equities rise on hope Europeans addressing crisis
 * Euro slumps on skepticism a solution to crisis is near
 * Government debt prices fall as risk appetite rebounds
 * Gold set for worst four-day fall since February 1983
 (Updates prices, adds quotes)
 By Herbert Lash
 NEW YORK, Sept 26 Global stocks rose while bond
prices fell on Monday as hopes European leaders will commit
more cash to bail out debt-laden nations in Europe revived risk
appetite and reduced demand for safe-haven assets.
 The Dow rose more than 2 percent in late trade amid growing
optimism about efforts to contain the euro zone crisis.
 Silver fell as much as 16 percent and gold slid nearly 4
percent, hit by momentum selling and heavy selling by commodity
hedge funds seeking to raise cash to meet losses elsewhere. For
details see: [ID:nL5E7KQ144]
 In a sign of progress, European officials are working on
ways to magnify the financial firepower of the euro zone's
rescue fund to fight the region's sovereign debt crisis more
effectively, a senior European Central Bank policymaker said.
[ID:nLDE78P01H]
 Markets have whipsawed for months over fears of European
debt contagion and hopes that officials will finally contain
the long-simmering crisis.
 But euro zone officials played down reports of nascent
plans to halve Greece's debts and recapitalize European banks,
saying no such plan is yet on the table.
 "Europe is a day-to-day story, it seems like we flip-flop
back and forth over whether Greece is going to get the bailout
they want and how concerned the markets are about Greece," said
James Newman, head of Treasury and Agency trading at Keefe,
Bruyette and Woods in New York.
 "I don't see that ending any time soon," he said.
 The broad U.S. market rose, with the Dow helped by Boeing
Co (BA.N) after the first delivery of its long-awaited
Dreamliner. The Nasdaq struggled its way into positive
territory, pressured by a slide in shares of Apple Inc.
(AAPL.O) over concerns about some key product lines.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 216.38
points, or 2.01 percent, at 10,987.86. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 18.16 points, or 1.60 percent, at
1,154.59. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 10.96
points, or 0.44 percent, at 2,494.19.
 In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top
regional shares closed up 1.75 percent at 897.58.
 MSCI's all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS, a
benchmark for global shares, gained 0.7 percent after spending
much of the session under water.
 Government debt prices on both sides of the Atlantic fell
on reports the European Union was looking at boosting the
region's 440 billion euro rescue fund and other ways to avert a
Greek debt default. [ID:nS1E78O01Z]
 The 30-year U.S. Treasury bond US30YT=RR briefly lost
more than 2 points in price to yield 3.0 percent. The benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was down 21/32 in price
to yield 1.90 percent.
 In Europe, the December Bund future FGBLZ1 shed 72 ticks
to 137.40 and cash 10-year Bund prices DE10YT=TWEB fell to
yield 1.83 percent.
 The euro dropped against the dollar and yen as doubts
lingered about fresh efforts by European policymakers to
contain the debt crisis kept investors cautious.
[ID:nS1E78P0MY]
 The euro EUR= slumped about 0.1 percent after a brief
rebound, trading near $1.3490.
 Oil prices rose in volatile trading on optimism Europe will
resolve the debt crisis. [ID:S1E78P173]
 Brent crude for November delivery LCOc1 fell 3 cents to
settle at $103.94 a barrel.
 U.S. November crude CLc1 rose 39 cents to settle at
$80.24 a barrel, having bounced off $77.11 earlier in the
session.
 "These are very critical days and weeks ahead, reminiscent
very much of the touch-and-go situation we were in back in
2008," said Edward Meir, senior commodities analyst at brokers
MF Global. "The key difference this time around is that it is
countries and not companies that are in danger of going bust."
 Gold futures fell, on course for their largest monthly
slide in three years as investors scrambled for cash in the
face of mounting fear over the impact of a potential Greek
default. [ID:nL5E7KQ144]
 Bullion has lost 11 percent over a four-session sell-off,
its worst four-day drop since February 1983.
 U.S. gold futures for December delivery GCZ1 were down
$37.50 at $1,602.10 an ounce in heavy trading.
 Silver fell as much as 16 percent and was set for its
sharpest three-day fall on record of more than 25 percent.
 Spot gold prices XAU= fell $59.30 to $1,595.90.
 (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica, Karen Brettell, Robert Gibbons
and Julie Haviv in New York; Writing by Herbert Lash; Editing
by Leslie Adler)
 (Reporting by Karen Brettell, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and
Rodrigo Campos in New York; Simon Jessop, Anirban Nag, Emelia
Sithole-Matarise, Joanne Frearson and Amanda Cooper in London
and ; Writing by Herbert Lash, Editing by Dan Grebler)

