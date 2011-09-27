版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 28日 星期三 01:48 BJT

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks, commodities surge on Europe hopes




 * World stocks headed for biggest day since May 2010



 * Oil, gold surge, leading broad commodities rebound



 * Markets could still remain volatile
 (Updates prices throughout; adds views on Greek crisis)



 By Barani Krishnan



 NEW YORK, Sept 27 Stocks on major world
exchanges were headed for their largest daily gain in 16 months
on Tuesday and commodities also jumped on rising hopes that
European leaders will beef up the euro zone's rescue fund and
tackle the region's debt crisis.



 The euro rose for a third straight day and oil prices rose
almost 5 percent as European officials were seen considering
plans to increase the size of its bailout fund and to
recapitalize banks. For details, see [ID:nL5E7KR1CV] and
[ID:nL5E7KR0T5]



 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped, with benchmark 10-year note
yields rising back near 2 percent as demand for safe havens
ebbed. [USD/] [US/]



 "The market is beginning to get the feeling that, finally,
European lawmakers are moving out of their paralysis," said
Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global
Capital in New York. "There's hopes a global recession can be
avoided."



 Equities also were boosted as investors rebalanced their
portfolios in the last days of the quarter. The wide gap in
performance between equities and bonds, favoring government
debt so far this quarter, may partly reverse. [ID:nS1E78P1Q8]



 U.S. stocks rose for a third straight day, gaining more
than 5 percent since Thursday, for the biggest three-day gain
in six weeks.



 By 12:48 p.m. EDT (1648 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average .DJI was up 258.95 points, or 2.34 percent, at
11,302.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 25.45
points, or 2.19 percent, at 1,188.40. The Nasdaq Composite
Index .IXIC was up 54.76 points, or 2.18 percent, at
2,571.45.



 The MSCI all-country world stock index .MIWD00000PUS rose
more than 3 percent, on track for its largest daily gain since
May 2010.



 European shares notched their largest percentage gain since
May 2010 and are on track to post their biggest weekly gain
since July 2010. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3
index of top shares closed up 4.6 percent at 938.38 points.



 Bank stocks featured among the best performers, with the
STOXX Europe 600 banks index .SX7P up 6.8 percent, though
bank stocks are still down 30.4 percent so far this year.



 The rally followed expectations built over the weekend from
meetings of the International Monetary Fund in Washington,
D.C., which signaled European policymakers were acting to
contain Greece's debt problems and resolve a crisis threatening
to engulf the world economy.



 CAUTION OF MORE VOLATILITY



 Even so, some cautioned that markets could remain volatile
as traders closely watch headlines to track the level of
commitment from governments and institutions as they work to
prevent a Greek default.



 "Nothing has drastically changed. We get conversations
around how we can get out of this mess -- and those are good.
We need those," said Michael Sansoterra, portfolio manager of
the RidgeWorth Large Cap Growth Fund in Atlanta, Georgia.



 "But we've yet to see any concrete action. Actions speak
louder than words, so we'll flail about until we get some
action."



 Some officials said plans were under way to boost the
assets available to help cut Greece's debts and recapitalize
banks.



 But Germany said there were no plans to increase the size
of the fund for regional bailout. Berlin faces a key vote on
Thursday to increase the scope of the facility.
[ID:nLDE78P01H]



 Economic data took a back seat to the events in Europe.



 "Once we get some resolution of the European sovereign debt
issues we will regain focus on what's going on in our economic
data stream, and that hasn't been a pretty picture this past
month or so," said  Art Hogan, managing director at Lazard
Capital Markets in New York.



 U.S. consumer confidence remained at depressed levels in
September and a gauge of labor market conditions deteriorated
to its worst since 1983, an industry group reported.



 A separate report showed U.S. single-family home prices
were unchanged in July on a seasonally adjusted basis. The data
suggested home prices were stabilizing, though a recovery in
the housing market remains a long way off. [ID:nS1E78Q0I3]



 On the commodities front, U.S. crude oil CLc1 was up 4.3
percent near $84 a barrel. The spot price of gold XAU=, which
tracks bullion, rose 1.8 percent to near $1,660 an ounce. The
19-commodity Reuters/Jefferies CRB Index .CRB climbed 2.4
percent.
  (Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York and
Jeremy Gaunt, Jessica Mortimer and Atul Prakash in London;
Editing by Padraic Cassidy and Leslie Adler)








            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
更多  公司新闻(英文) 

			


	

		





	

		







	



	

                        

                                热门文章
                                

                        

                











			

				

				 编辑推荐
				

			

        	

                
        	

            
            

        	
        	
        
		
		








  
文章推荐