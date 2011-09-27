版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 28日 星期三 05:57 BJT

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks end up, losing early steam; oil up 5 pct

  

 * U.S. stocks end up 1 pct after gaining 2 pct earlier
 * Oil, gold rally, leading broad commodities rebound
 * Markets may stay rocky on euro-zone woes, weak data
 (Recasts with late selling, updates prices to close)
 By Barani Krishnan
 NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. stocks rose for a third
straight day on Tuesday and oil prices jumped on rising hopes
European leaders will beef up the euro zone's rescue fund and
tackle the region's debt crisis.
 The euro also rose for a third straight day as multiple
reports showed officials considering plans to make its bailout
fund many times larger and to recapitalize banks. For details,
see [ID:nL5E7KR1CV] and [ID:nL5E7KR0T5]
 But volatility yet again ruled the day on conflicting
reports suggesting European officials are considering bold new
action to solve the crisis but there are deep disagreements.
 The sharp focus on Europe will remain as the region's
sovereign debt crisis threatens to sink banks across the euro
zone and bring the regional economy to a halt.
 "Once we get some resolution of the European sovereign debt
issues, we will regain focus on what's going on in our economic
data stream, and that hasn't been a pretty picture this past
month or so," said  Art Hogan, managing director at Lazard
Capital Markets in New York.
 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped as demand for safe havens
ebbed, helping the yield on the benchmark 10-year note to rise
back to near 2 percent. [USD/] [US/]
 Stocks on Wall Street were up as much 2 percent most of the
day before finishing just over 1 percent higher as sharp
selling into the market's close showed investors' nervousness.
 The drop in momentum caused global equities, as tracked by
the MSCI all-country world stock index, to narrowly miss their
biggest gains in 14 months.
 Some investors had cautioned about a possible swing in
stocks even as Wall Street surged earlier on Tuesday on
portfolio rebalancing before the third quarter's close and
buying in response to European debt crisis.
  "All these end-of-quarter issues are amplifying the moves
that we've been seeing in stocks," said Paul Simon, chief
investment officer at Tactical Allocation Group in Birmingham,
Michigan. "I don't have a lot of faith in the moves we've been
seeing."
  The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI closed up 146.83
points, or 1.33 percent, at 11,190.69. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index  .SPX rose 12.43 points, or 1.07 percent, at
1,175.38. The Nasdaq Composite Index  .IXIC  finished up
30.14 points, or 1.20 percent, at 2,546.83
 The MSCI all-country world stock index .MIWD00000PUS
settled up 2.85 percent, its highest daily gain in nearly seven
weeks. It was on track earlier for its biggest day since May
2010.
 European shares notched their largest percentage gain since
May 2010 and were on to track for their biggest weekly gain
since July 2009. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3
index of top shares gained 4.6 percent to close at 938.38
points.
 Bank stocks featured among the best performers, with the
STOXX Europe 600 banks index .SX7P up 6.8 percent. Bank
stocks are still down 30.4 percent so far this year.
 The run-up in stocks followed weekend meetings of the
International Monetary Fund in Washington which signaled
European policy-makers were acting to contain Greece's debt
problems.
 BEWARE OF MORE VOLATILITY
 Some remained pessimistic about progress the euro zone
could make on the crisis.
 "Nothing has drastically changed. We get conversations
around how we can get out of this mess -- and those are good.
We need those," said Michael Sansoterra, portfolio manager of
the RidgeWorth Large Cap Growth Fund in Atlanta, Georgia.
 "But we've yet to see any concrete action. Actions speak
louder than words, so we'll flail about until we get some
action."
 Some officials said plans were under way to boost the
assets available to help cut Greece's debts and recapitalize
banks.
 But Germany said there were no plans to increase the size
of the fund for a regional bailout. Berlin faces a key vote on
Thursday to increase the facility's scope. [ID:nLDE78P01H]
 Economic data took a back seat to the events in Europe.
 U.S. consumer confidence remained at depressed levels in
September and a gauge of labor market conditions deteriorated
to its worst since 1983, the Conference Board reported.
 A separate report showed U.S. single-family home prices
were unchanged in July on a seasonally adjusted basis. The data
suggested home prices were stabilizing, though a recovery in
the housing market remains a long way off. [ID:nS1E78Q0I3]
 On the commodities front, U.S. crude oil CLc1 settled up
5.3 percent at $84.45 a barrel by 5:00 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT).
 The spot price of gold XAU=, which tracks bullion, was up
1.4 percent at around $1,650 an ounce, after rallying to just
shy of $1,677.
 The 19-commodity Reuters/Jefferies CRB Index .CRB climbed
2.7 percent.
  (Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York and
Jeremy Gaunt, Jessica Mortimer and Atul Prakash in London;
Editing by Padraic Cassidy, Leslie Adler, Jan Paschal and
Andrew Hay)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐