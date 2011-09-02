GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slump, core bonds soar on weak jobs data

LONDON, Sept 2 World stocks slumped on Friday and core government bonds rallied after closely watched data showed U.S. employment growth ground to a halt in August.

Nonfarm payrolls were unchanged, the weakest reading since September. Nonfarm employment for June and July was revised to show 58,000 fewer jobs .

MSCI's world equity index lost 0.8 percent on the day while European stocks were down 2.3 percent. Emerging stocks nearly 1 percent on the day.

U.S. crude oil CLc1 was down 2.7 percent at $86.53 a barrel as concerns grew that a weaker economy would hit demand.

Bund futures FGBLc1 jumped 113 ticks to hit a record high, drawing in safe-haven demand.

The euro was steady at $1.4254, having hit a three-week low around $1.4207.

The dollar was slightly lower on the day against a basket of major currencies. (Editing by John Stonestreet)