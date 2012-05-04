GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. jobs disappoint, Wall St. Set for mixed start

LONDON May 4 Wall Street looked set for a mixed
start on Friday and the dollar was steady against a basket of
major currencies after worse-than-expected U.S. jobs data
briefly rattled investors concerned about recovery in the
world's largest economy.
U.S. April nonfarm payrolls rose 115,000, below the
consensus forecast for a rise of 170,000 and down from March's
upwardly revised increase of 154,000.
The euro was down around 0.1 percent against the dollar at
$1.3134, 10-year U.S. Treasuries were flat, yielding
1.929 percent and European shares were
down nearly three-quarters of a percent.
"The bottom line is we saw disappointing retail sales
yesterday, now we're seeing weak labor market data. Hopefully
this is just a weak patch, one that doesn't become a weaker
patch," said Wayne Kaufman, chief market analyst John Thomas
Financial in New York.