GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. jobs bring some relief to battered stocks

LONDON Aug 5 World stocks pared losses on
Friday and Wall Street looked set for a bounce after a U.S.
report showed the U.S. economy creating more jobs than expected
in July.
The U.S. Labor Department said payrolls increased 117,000
and the unemployment rate dipped to 9.1 percent from 9.2 percent
in June. The latter, however, was mostly the result of people
leaving the labour force.
A Reuters survey ahead of the report showed expectations for
a rise of 85,000 with the unemployment rate at 9.2 percent.
MSCI's all-country world stock index was
down 0.9 percent after earlier losses of closer to 1.2 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 of leading European companies even
moved into positive territory have earlier sharp losses.
The dollar was down 0.2 percent against a basket of major
currencies . Yields on U.S. Treasuries rose.
Stock markets have been battered over the past week by
worries over the slowing U.S. and global economies and the
deepening of the euro zone's debt crisis.
