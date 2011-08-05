World stocks, emerging index hit fresh 11-month lows

LONDON Aug 5 World stocks and benchmark emerging equities fell to fresh 11-month lows on Friday as investors dumped risky assets on concerns about the health of the global economy and escalating euro zone debt crisis.

Panic selling, which started on Wall Street on Thursday, pushed the MSCI emerging equity index down as much as 3.6 percent at one point, hitting its lowest level since mid-September 2010.

The MSCI world equity index was down nearly 2 percent to its lowest since September 2010.

The world index is on track for its biggest weekly loss since November 2008, during the financial market turmoil after the collapse of Lehman Brothers. (Reporting by Natsuko Waki; Editing by Will Waterman)