版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 2日 星期三 23:35 BJT

World shares hit highest since July 2011

LONDON, Jan 2World shares hit their highest
level since July 2011 on Wednesday after U.S. markets jumped
sharply in response to the deal to prevent a fiscal crunch from
sending the giant economy back into recession.
    MSCI's global share index rose to 346.57
points shortly after Wall Street opened, a peak not seen since
July 8, 2011 after which a resurgence in the euro zone debt
crisis sparked a sharp sell-off in global equity markets. 
    Wednesday's gains come after the MSCI global index added
13.5 percent in 2012 - its best year since 2009.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐