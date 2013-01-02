World shares hit highest since July 2011

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 14
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Jan 2World shares hit their highest level since July 2011 on Wednesday after U.S. markets jumped sharply in response to the deal to prevent a fiscal crunch from sending the giant economy back into recession. MSCI's global share index rose to 346.57 points shortly after Wall Street opened, a peak not seen since July 8, 2011 after which a resurgence in the euro zone debt crisis sparked a sharp sell-off in global equity markets. Wednesday's gains come after the MSCI global index added 13.5 percent in 2012 - its best year since 2009.
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Verizon Communications Inc is considering making a buyout offer for Straight Path Communications Inc which would top AT&T Inc's $1.25 billion bid, people familiar with the matter said.
* Expects to drill two exploration wells on shallow water block during 2018 timeframe