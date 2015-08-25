REFILE-Can't rule out more turbulence from China - Austrian Fin Min

(Refiles to change media identifying slug)
SALZBURG, Austria Aug 25 Further turbulence
from China cannot be excluded in the next few months, Austrian
Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Tuesday and his
German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble said the situation in
China and Brazil would be discussed by G20 nations.
Speaking after talks in Salzburg, Schaeuble also said the
current wave of refugees arriving in Germany would affect the
country's budget plans but that Europe's biggest economy could
cope with the burden.
(Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing
by Erik Kirschbaum)