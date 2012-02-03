GLOBAL MARKETS WEEKAHEAD-Central bank liquidity tap to stay open

* Europe, UK, Australian central banks meet
* Brighter economic outlook eyed
* Bailout deal for Greece awaited
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Feb 3 After a blockbuster January
for both equities and bonds - rallies that caught many in the
market by surprise - investors will be paying keen attention to
the world's central banks in the coming week for signs of
continued easy money.
They will also be closely watching negotiations over a
second bailout deal for Greece, while Chinese data on trade and
inflation and a heavy week of corporate earnings all lie ahead.
Investors are having to adjust quickly to signs that global
economic growth, though very fragile, may be turning out to be
better than many had thought likely.
"We expected the equity market to weaken in Q1 before
staging a strong recovery around Q2 at the weakest point of the
economic cycle," said Peter Oppenheimer, chief global equities
strategist at Goldman Sachs.
"We have been wrong so far," he said, adding that
significant headwinds remain, and corporate profits and activity
are likely to be stagnant at best.
The European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the
Reserve Bank of Australia all hold policy meetings during the
week, on the heels of the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to
keep rates on hold until the end of 2014 at the earliest.
Tighter financial conditions as banks and households
continue to shed debt are expected to keep policymakers on an
easier footing despite the improvement in economic data and an
easing up of the euro zone debt crisis.
The improved data was itself brought on by a large influx of
low interest three-year loans from the ECB.
ECB TO WAIT
The ECB is set to add to this with another interest rate
cut, but probably not in the week ahead. It is likely to wait
until its March meeting to move its current record low of 1.0
percent down to 0.75 percent, according to a Reuters poll.
The success of the ECB's three-year lending operation in
December, which saw banks borrow 489 billion euros ($644
billion) at very low interest rates, has been a key factor in
encouraging the view that the central bank will wait.
"The ECB's action in December averted a major credit
crunch," said Christel Aranda-Hassel, director of European
economics for Credit Suisse.
A second tender due at the end of February adds to the
likelihood the central bank will adopt a 'wait and see' approach
to rates next week.
The next loan offering could attract higher demand but even
if it doesn't, plenty of money will be pumped into assets as a
result.
But Aranda-Hassel says the problem for the ECB is that,
while euro zone debt markets and the outlook for banks may have
improved thanks to the cheap money, credit conditions in the
wider economy have not.
"There's been some easing up in the pace of credit
tightening, but that's all you have at this stage."
The Bank of England is widely expected to increase the
amount it is pumping into the economy via asset purchases by 50
billion pounds ($79 billion), while its
inflation report, due on Wednesday, could signal this will be
the last such liquidity move.
The Australian Reserve Bank is considered almost certain to
cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 4 percent at its Feb. 7
meeting. The bank's quarterly Statement of
Monetary Policy due later in the week is not likely to change
the economic outlook.
SLOWING EARNINGS
The quarterly earnings season continues around the world
next week with the U.S. and Japanese reporting season now about
half way through, although Europe has only seen about 20 percent
of its companies report so far.
According to StarMine estimates, of a group of 275 companies
in Europe to have reported so far, around 57 percent have missed
their earnings forecasts.
In the euro zone government bond market the upcoming week is
only expected to see about 9 to 10 billion euros of new issuance
from the Netherlands and Germany.