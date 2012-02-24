GLOBAL MARKETS WEEKAHEAD-Eyes on Europe to keep risk rally alive

* EU leaders under pressure to contain debt crisis

* Markets gear up for 2nd three-year ECB tender

* U.S. and Chinese manufacturing activity eyed

* High oil price threatens recovery

By Richard Hubbard

LONDON, Feb 24 The spotlight shines on Europe in the coming week as the ECB feeds banks a second huge helping of three-year funds and the region's leaders meet to strengthen the financial firewalls needed to contain the debt crisis.

Manufacturing data from the giant U.S. and Chinese economies will be scrutinised for any signs of flagging growth, while rising oil prices and the battle to implement Greece's second bailout deal will colour the market backdrop.

Riskier assets have enjoyed nearly two months of gains, driven by renewed bouts of monetary easing from the world's major central banks and hopes of economic recovery.

Global equities are up over 20 percent from October lows , while 10-year Italian bonds have returned 15 percent to dollar-based investors this year.

But the sentiment behind the rally is seen as increasingly fragile.

"There's this fear of missing out that has prompted a lot of investors to buy, but the minute anything looks remotely negative they'll get out," said Jeff Sica, President and Chief Investment Officer of SICA Wealth Management.

In the coming week, risk assets should get some support from the European Central Bank's second long-term funding operation on Wednesday, when European banks are expected to borrow up to half a trillion euros ($666 billion) of cheap cash.

Euro area money supply data for January, due on Monday, should offer an indication of how successful the ECB's first three-year tender in December was in easing the credit freeze.

It was widely credited with reversing a slide in Europe's financial markets, easing pressures on the banking system and bringing down borrowing costs for struggling euro zone states like Italy and Spain.

The second three-year offering may well be the last, especially if its effects endure.

"Unless the euro crisis deteriorates significantly further, another large LTRO after this seems unlikely," said Deutsche Bank's chief economist Thomas Mayer.

Taken together, Mayer said, the two tenders may have shifted the momentum in the financial markets in a similar way to the impact of foreign exchange intervention, so any new impulse to sustain prices would not be needed.

BOLSTERING DEFENCES

But to safeguard the benefits, European Union leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday will need to agree to improve their defence of the euro zone.

That means better economic policies and a beefed-up financial safety net, and proposals to combine region's two firewalls - the existing EFSF bailout facility and the permanent ESM fund due to come into effect by mid-year - will be at the core of the debate.

International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde has said that if the euro zone rolls the remaining EFSF funds into the ESM, then the IMF will be able to go on a fundraising tour of its members elsewhere in the world to increase its crisis-fighting capability too.

While markets await action by the EU's leaders, they will also track the next steps by Greece to meet the terms of its new 130-billion-euro bailout, which has so far only served to ease concerns of an imminent and disorderly debt default.

"A deal on Greece has not been viewed as a game changer by the markets," said analysts at Barclays Capital in a note.

"In our view, risk has not rallied further partly because the outcome was close to consensus expectations and many questions remain unanswered."

Efforts launched on Friday to get a high private creditor take-up of the bond swap element of the package will dominate the coming week and legislation to implement pension and salary cuts still has to pass through the Greek parliament.

Germany's parliament votes on the Greek bailout package on Monday.

GROWTH KEY

Further afield, investors will be watching out for more clues to the state of the world's top two economies.

Indicators of manufacturing activity will come from China, which releases its official Purchasing Manager's index on Thursday, and the U.S., due to unveil January durable goods orders data on Tuesday and the ISM factory activity barometer for February on Thursday.

The U.S. economy seems unaffected with its recovery driving share prices on Wall Street back to pre-Lehman crisis highs , but there are growing fears that activity across Asia is slowing as export orders from the euro zone weaken.

Growing tensions between Iran and the West form another threat to the growth outlook, having fuelled recent strong gains in the oil price.

Brent crude in dollars has risen over 14 percent this year, while in euros the gains are slightly less at around 11 percent though back to levels not seen since 2008.

"There's no economic recovery with high energy prices," said fund manager Jeff Sica.

In debt markets, Spain, Italy, Germany, France and Belgium all hold auctions. All should go well, in some cases not least because banks will be able to use the bonds as collateral for accessing the cheap funds from the ECB.