GLOBAL MARKETS WEEKAHEAD-Springtime views centre on growth

* PMI Data key to growth views
* Risk asset prices enjoy bull run
* European debt woes, oil price worries lurk
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, March 16 Spring is in the air for
financial markets. Liquidity is abundant, the desire to invest
is rising and green shoots of growth are becoming more apparent
across the developed world.
The official start of spring in the northern hemisphere
falls on March 20, when night and day are equally long, but
before investors put a grim winter behind them entirely, they
may want to wait for surveys of economic health in China and the
euro zone due a couple of days later.
Along with this purchasing managers data, the coming week's
releases feature a detailed readout on the health of the U.S
housing market, inflation measures from the UK and Germany, and
Japan's latest trade figures.
And perhaps the biggest cloud on the horizon is rising oil
prices, which are threatening to unleash inflation in the
fragile developed world and worsen the problem in emerging
markets.
So the question most investors will be looking to answer is
whether, with central bank policy easing now mostly on hold,
the economic outlook justifies further gains in risk asset
prices, which are already on track for a stellar first quarter.
"If you've got big chunks of the world not firing on all
cylinders, to expect ongoing material gains from risk assets
seems a touch too hopeful to us in the short run," Adrian
Cattley, pan-European equity strategist at Citigroup said.
The March flash purchasing manager's surveys for the euro
zone on Thursday are expected to confirm that the debt-laden
region is in a recession, albeit a mild one, with Germany and
perhaps France avoiding the contraction.
The HSBC Flash China Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), an
unofficial reading of manufacturing activity in the giant
economy out on the same day, is also expected to point toward a
slowdown in growth though this index is rising from a low base.
The data contrasts with similar U.S. activity surveys, which
have shown the giant economy undergoing a moderate expansion, a
view confirmed in recent comments by the Federal Reserve.
"Given what all of the lead indicators are pointing at, then
one would be surprised to see any of the data coming out that
would materially alter our view that the world is doing all
right but not brilliantly," Cattley said.
ASSETS SPRING HIGHER
The data may not be brilliant yet but many investors have
decided not to wait. In the past week the U.S. S&P 500 stock
index closed above the 1,400 mark for the first time
since onset of the 2008 financial crisis.
On the other side of the Atlantic, European shares have
climbed back to their levels of last summer before renewed fears
of a region-wide debt and banking crisis sparked a huge selloff.
Citigroup noted that the UK benchmark index, the FTSE 100
reached an all time high in terms of total returns at
the end of February and again in the past week.
The MSCI world equity index is back at
levels last sine in July and has gained over 20 percent since
its November 25 low, a sign of a bull market.
But caution remains very much the watchword among the big
funds, who remain happy to pick up risk assets on any retreat in
the markets but fearful the gains may not last.
"Our investment strategy thus aims to seize upside
opportunities still offered by today's markets, while
maintaining very active risk management," Didier Saint-Georges,
a member of the investment committee at French asset manager
Carmignac Gestion said.
Or as Citigroup's Cattley described the mood: "It's been a
miserable bull rally rather than a joyful one."
RECOVERY CLOUDS
U.S. housing data in the coming week, which includes
building permits, housing starts and mortgage application rates,
will be scrutinised to see if this sector of the economy, which
has been lagging in its recovery, is showing better health.
In the UK, the focus will be on the government's annual
budget where austerity measures are expected to be extended
after recent warnings by credit rating agencies that the
country's prized AAA-rating is under threat.
Japan reveals its latest export and import figures on March
21 after posting its biggest ever trade deficit in January,
topping the previous record seen during the financial crisis in
2009, as the yen's undergoes a major shift down against the
dollar designed to boost its economy.
In debt markets, investors will be monitoring yield spreads
of Spanish and Portuguese government bonds over safe haven
German bonds for signs of stress as euro zone governments
prepare a deal to boost the size of their bailout funds.
An agreement on the size of the bailout funds - the
temporary European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) and the
permanent European Stability Mechanism (ESM) is not expected
until a meeting on March 30-31 but any public disunity over
proposals could rock the markets.
European union foreign ministers meet on March 23 to discuss
measures to enforce the oil embargo on Iran due to take effect
from July as uncertainty over how the EU embargo and U.S.
sanctions will impact oil supplies drives up prices.