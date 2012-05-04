GLOBAL MARKETS WEEKAHEAD-No escaping European risks

* Politics set to join euro zone's risk factors
* Factory production data may worsen growth outlook
* Asia's strength becoming more critical
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, May 4 The prospect of political risks
joining economic and debt problems on the euro zone's list of
worries, just as the outlook for global growth becomes
uncertain, will keep investors focused firmly on safety plays in
the coming week.
The implications of French and Greek elections for the
region's drive to impose fiscal austerity will be crucial, while
March readings on industrial production in Spain, Germany, Italy
and France will also highlight the challenges facing the region.
China takes centre stage towards the end of the week with
the release of inflation, retail and factory output numbers, as
signs of a weaker U.S. economic performance and the deepening
recession in Europe make Asia's strength more crucial.
The disappointing 115,000 increase in U.S. non-farm payrolls
in April reported on Friday has served to heighten fears the
recovery in the world's biggest economy is fading, and will put
speculation about the Federal Reserve's next move high on the
agenda.
For global asset managers the week's news and data should
not significantly alter a view that has been dominated by
moderate risk-on positions weighted towards U.S. and Asian
equities and some commodities, offset by an underweight holding
of European assets.
"Europe is definitely going to be an 'ex-growth' part of the
world just because of the bank deleveraging going on, and that's
not even bringing into play the euro crisis."
"But there are parts of the world that can do quite well
when Europe is doing badly," Trevor Greetham, director of asset
allocation at Fidelity Worldwide Investment said.
While the financial markets will likely continue to
experience periodic panics whenever growth data or political
developments disappoint, one region's low growth is not a big
disaster if other regions can pick up the slack.
"If Europe is 'ex-growth' it means for the rest of the world
it can grow a little bit faster without triggering the inflation
speed bump."
Europe's significance in global asset markets has also been
declining.
Looking at market capitalisation within the MSCI All Country
World Index, the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU)
index, which covers stocks in the 11 major developed markets in
Europe Union, now represents just 10 percent of the total, down
from a peak in 1998 of about 17 percent.
"What we're saying is that at the moment there's a problem
in 10 percent of the world's stock market, should we worry about
the other 90 percent?" said Greetham.
Emerging markets, for example, are now 25 percent of the
MSCI world equity index, which this year has
risen about 10 percent.
EURO ZONE WEIGHT
But while its equity market may not be huge in the world
economy, the euro zone's impact on areas like trade finance and
as a source of revenues for other companies means its problems
will remain centre stage.
An analysis by risk management consultants Aon Hewitt found
that Europe accounted for about 25 percent of revenues for UK
companies and just under 10 percent for U.S. corporations.
"Over a third of the revenues for emerging market companies
also come from the developed economies," said Colin Robertson,
global head of asset allocation for Aon Hewitt.
Robertson noted that European equity markets are currently
the cheapest markets on most measures and have a lot of scope to
improve if reforms do take hold.
"If Europe does restructure, and it does have to get growth
higher than the cost of debt, equity investors will be looking
for opportunities even it were to take a long time."
But for now Robertson said fear is a dominant sentiment in
the markets, centred on whether euro zone bank restructuring and
government spending reforms will take place.
"Investors are far from convinced. Apart from the ECB, the
rest of the policymakers are not acting tremendously
dynamically."