GLOBAL MARKETS WEEKAHEAD-ECB/Fed cock the gun, G20 action eyed

* Markets may have both Draghi and Bernanke "puts" for
August; G7/20 action afoot?
* China data deluge on Thurs/Fri gives critical pulse check
on economy
* U.S./German 10-yr bond auctions Weds test "safe-haven"
demand, yield pressure
By Mike Dolan
LONDON, Aug 3 For all the kneejerk
disappointment that ECB chief Mario Draghi didn't fire the
fabled "big bazooka" to instantly neutralise the euro crisis
this week, the fact he cocked the gun may yet have transformed
world markets' view of euro risks.
Investors next week will have one eye on China's monthly
data deluge and another on auctions of "safe" U.S. and German
10-year government bonds. However, uppermost in their minds will
be the ECB's step toward both government bond-buying that may be
a turning point in the euro saga and launching quantitative
easing in Europe to match the United States, Britain and Japan.
Global growth and corporate earnings expectations have
already been downgraded sharply over the past month, herding
many funds further into top-rated but super-low or zero-yielding
government securities. But the prospect of new policy stimuli is
now critical for the rest of what could otherwise be a long, hot
August.
Not unlike Draghi, whose economic outlook on Thursday also
flagged up another ECB interest rate cut soon, U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke also held fire this week as the
Fed watches a more mixed set of signals from the slowing economy
stateside while holding out the chance of further quantitative
easing if things deteriorate.
Friday's release of the July U.S. unemployment report showed
a surprisingly strong 163,000 gain in July U.S. non-farm
payrolls, but a reminder of the underlying economic weakness was
seen in a rise in the jobless rate to 8.3 from 8.2 percent.
So, with some analysts now claiming world markets have both
a Draghi and a Bernanke "put" - a policy insurance against
further sharp deterioration of the economy and markets - many
see the threat of August meltdown receding as trading volumes
drop as always due to summer holidays.
Some money managers even suspect that global policy action
on a wider scale - perhaps coordinated by members of Group of
Seven or 20 international groupings - may well now be in the
offing, in part to row in behind a solution to the euro crisis
that has dogged economic and financial confidence everywhere.
"The markets obviously smell what I smell, and in fact, what
anyone who studies what policymakers say closely; there is
clearly more coming," said Jim O'Neill, chairman of Goldman
Sachs Asset Management - the giant U.S. fund manager with about
a $1 trillion in assets under management
"I would not be surprised if there was some form of G7+ or
G20 action to support the actions in Europe," he told Reuters,
adding that it's possible there could even be some agreement
beyond Europe to buy peripheral euro government bonds as long as
countries sign up to monitoring programmes.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner's meetings this
week with European counterparts and several top-level meetings
and phone calls between European leaders and between them and
the White House have only fuelled the sense of coordination.
What's more, China's release of inflation, production,
credit and trade data for July next week - particularly if that
picture is very weak - could well prompt monetary easing there
too that links up with Western policy initiatives as speculation
rises about a concerted response to what is now a worldwide
slowdown.
To complete the G7 view, the Bank of Japan meets next week
too and the Bank of England issues its centrepiece inflation
report.
ECB BABY STEP
But it's the ECB's move to offer the prospect of unlimited,
unsterilised buying of short-term euro government bonds in
return for any country willing to request support and agree to
conditions on budgetary controls that alters market behaviour.
UBS strategist Manik Narain reckons the major change of
thinking on global markets sparked by the ECB was how they would
read euro news.
To date, investor fear of a Spanish or Italian request for
support has typically encouraged them to shy away from all
relatively risky assets and herd in to safe-haven bunkers. But
if a request for support now unleashes ECB bond-buying and
effective QE, then that transforms "event risk", said Narain.
"The best-case scenario now for world markets is if Spain
and Italy now sign up to a support programme that allows the ECB
to kick into action," he said. "The ECB has taken at least a
baby step toward a Fed approach of firing bazookas and will be a
much more potent influence on world markets now as a result."
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Friday Europe
could no longer accept the wide differential in government
borrowing costs within the euro zone and stopped only inches
short of openly seeking sovereign support.
Market reaction to Draghi's press conference on Thursday was
initially one of disappointment given the ECB chief's previous
remarks on how the central bank would do everything to defend
the euro had stoked so much talk of immediate action.
But world markets have for the most part retained much of
their net gains over the past week or so.
World stocks are still up more than 3 percent
from where they were before Draghi spoke on July 26 and emerging
market equities are still up 5 percent. Euro stocks
are still up more than 8 percent over that period
and the euro is still up more than a cent on the dollar.
But the critical measure in Europe is Spanish and Italian
bond yields.
At 7.02 percent, 10-year Spanish yields are
still down about 50 basis points while the shorter-term 2-year
yields that the ECB was most explicit about on
Thursday were down a massive 250 basis points to their lowest in
a month.
Italian 2-year bond yields, meantime, were
almost down more than 200 basis points to 3 percent - their
lowest since mid-May.
With such momentum now behind these markets and the threat
of more policy action implied, there will be growing questions
about how much more 10-year U.S. and German government paper
with yields of 1.5 percent or less investors will be prepared to
buy when both come to auction next Wednesday.
Reuters July asset allocation polls this week showed
investors holding more of these "safe-haven" bonds in their
portfolios than at any time since January 2010.
The question for many is whether there is now as much risk
being in these bunkers as there is anywhere else.