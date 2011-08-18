GLOBAL MARKETS-Growth worries hobble stocks, Swiss franc slips

* European stocks follow Asian markets lower
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Aug 18 European equities followed Asian
stocks lower on Thursday as investors fretting about the global
growth outlook cut exposure to riskier assets, while the Swiss
franc fell on talk the central bank was intervening in the
forwards market.
Nagging worries about the U.S. economy and dim prospects of
a quick fix for the euro zone's debt crisis prompted investors
to lock in profits following this week's rally in European
stocks to one-week highs.
Adding to the glum growth picture, Morgan Stanley cut its
forecast for global growth, citing "recent policy errors" in the
United States and Europe, plus prospects of further fiscal
tightening in 2012.
European stocks fell 1.2 percent, giving up the
previous session's gains.
"At the start of the week, we were expecting a selloff and
it hadn't materialised, with people selectively putting money
into a few stocks keeping the froth alive, and so I think it is
overdue," the head of institutional trading at a UK-based
investment bank, said.
MSCI's world equity index fell 0.8 percent
while emerging stocks lost 1.34 percent.
Brent crude oil LCOc1 slipped 0.4 percent to $110.16 a
barrel.
The Swiss franc fell against the euro and the dollar with
traders saying the central bank was intervening in the forwards
market in its bid to curb the currency's strength.
The plight of the Swiss franc is part of a larger battle
over Europe's fiscal crisis, with the Swiss currency a
beneficiary of investors seeking safety in a currency other than
the euro.
"They (the SNB) have been in the fx swap market," said Chris
Walker, currency strategist at UBS. "But we think the euro/Swiss
franc will still fall back towards parity."
"The dollar is also being preferred as there are reports of
funding stress and as a loss of risk appetite sees investors
make a scramble for the dollar."
The euro last traded at 1.1462 francs , down from
Wednesday's peak around 1.1554 while the dollar stood at 0.7961
francs , still below a two-week high on Wednesday around
0.8011.
The retreat in equities kept safe-haven government bonds
well-bid, with German Bund futures FGBLc1 rising as much as 80
ticks to a fresh year-high of 134.72.
