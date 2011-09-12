GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro zone debt fears send world stocks reeling

* World stocks tumble 2 pct, Wall St set for losses
* Greek default fears, G7 inaction prompt selloff
* Euro at 10-year low against yen
* European stocks down 3 percent, 20 percent this year
By Jeremy Gaunt, European Investment Correspondent
LONDON, Sept 12 World shares tumbled 2 percent
on Monday with European equities down 3 percent for a more than
20 percent loss this year as investors worried Greece was edging
closer to default.
Japan's Nikkei closed at a 2-1/2 year low and Wall
Street looked set for sharp losses.
Yields on long-term core euro zone debt, home to safety
plays during times of strife, fell sharply and the euro slumped
against the dollar and yen.
The cost of insuring peripheral euro zone debt against
default rose, to record levels for Greece and Portugal, while
Italy saw its cost of borrowing over 12 months surge at a
treasury bill sale.
Markets were partly reacting to the failure over the weekend
of the Group of Seven industrialised nations' finance ministers
to come up with more than a stated commitment to help turn the
world economy around.
But they were mainly focused on the euro zone debt crisis.
"Europe is not just lurching from one crisis to another. It
is lurching into a new one before the previous one is solved,"
said Makoto Noji, senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst was down 3.1 percent.
German policymaker Juergen Stark's resignation from the
European Central Bank's board on Friday underscored internal
divisions over its bond-buying programme -- one of the bank's
main weapons to fight the debt crisis, by forcing down yields on
debt of countries under pressure from the bond markets.
Fears about a Greek default rose last week after senior
politicians in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right
coalition started talking openly about it.
International lenders threatened last week to withhold a
sixth bailout payment of about 8 billion euros ($11 billion)
because of repeated fiscal slippage and Athens said on Monday
that it has cash for only a few more weeks. .
The government announced on Sunday a new property tax to
make sure it would meet its budget targets and qualify for the
tranche.
"The Greek situation is dominant, chances of some sort of
default have increased -- the Germans seem to be hinting at
that," one bond trader in Europe said.
EURO SINKS
The euro dived to a seven-month low against the U.S. dollar
and a 10-year trough versus the yen.
"The outlook for Greece is almost completely unknown.
Support for the country appears to be shaking. The market is
starting to think the worst could happen," said Katsunori
Kitakura, chief dealer at Chuo Mitsui Trust and Banking.
"It's as if policymakers are starting to prepare for that,"
Kitakura said.
The euro fell as low as $1.34949 , its lowest since
February, before recovering to around $1.3634.
On bond markets, Italian and Spanish government bond yields
rose, feeling the pressure of upcoming debt supply and the
rising concern over Greece.
