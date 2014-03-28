GLOBAL MARKETS-Spanish CPI shock flags euro deflation risks

| LONDON, March 28
LONDON, March 28 The euro and benchmark German
bond yields slid to three-week lows on Friday as a surprise fall
in Spanish inflation bolstered investors' bets the European
Central Bank will ease policy next week to ward off the threat
of deflation.
Equity markets drew support from the renewed potential for
looser ECB monetary policy, as well as reports Beijing could
fast-track infrastructure spending to boost the Chinese economy.
The 0.2 percent annual decline in Spanish consumer prices
this month was larger than expected, the weakest figure since
October 2009, and enough to push Spanish 10-year government bond
yields to a new eight-year low.
Preliminary German inflation data for March later on Friday
will now come under even greater scrutiny for signs that the
threat of deflation is spreading from peripheral euro zone
economies like Spain to the bloc's powerful core.
"The market is reacting strongly, and this really indicates
that the market is nervous," said Michael Leister, rates
strategist at Commerzbank in London.
"The bar is very high for further ECB easing, and we think
the ECB is still going to stay on hold. But this is going to
underpin these easing expectations," he said.
The euro hit a three-week low of $1.3704, falling
further back from the $1.40 level many analysts think would be
too strong for the fragile euro zone economy in the eyes of ECB
policymakers.
Germany's 10-year Bund yield fell to 1.52 percent
<EU10YT=RR?, while Spanish and Italian yields fell to eight-year
troughs of 3.22 percent and 3.27 percent
, respectively.
The ECB sets policy on Thursday next week, when it will have
the euro zone-wide flash inflation estimate for March due on
Monday. Economists expect that to slip to just 0.6 percent, well
below the ECB's target of below but close to 2 percent.
Europe's main equity markets were all higher, posting early
gains of up to three quarters of one percent.
The FTSE Eurofirst 300 index was up 0.7 percent at
1332 points, on for its fourth straight day of gains as
investors square positions at the end of the quarter.
After the respective eight and six percent gains of the
previous two quarters, equity investors have been much more
cautious in the first three months of the year. The FTSE
Eurofirst 300 is on track for a gain of around 1 percent.
CHINA BOOST?
Asian and emerging market shares were supported by comments
from China's Premier Li Keqiang, who was quoted by state media
as saying the government would roll out targeted measures
step-by-step to aid the economy.
MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added 0.7 percent and Japan's Nikkei
closed at a three-week high of 14,696 points ahead of the end of
their financial year on March 31.
Emerging markets showed signs of recovering from a bruising
few weeks, with hopes of further Chinese stimulus pushing with
the military and geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia and
Ukraine further into the background.
The MSCI index of emerging shares has climbed for
six straight sessions to the highest since Jan. 3. The index for
Latin America on Thursday boasted its biggest
daily gain since July 2012 as Brazilian markets rallied.
In U.S. bond markets, Treasury yields were capped by the
fall in European bond yields. Ten-year U.S. borrowing costs
hovered around 2.67 percent, a single basis point
above Thursday's 11-day low.
Gold looked to snap its broad losing streak this month,
rebounding from Thursday's six-week low to trade up 0.4 percent
on the day at $1,295.00 an ounce.
In the oil market, U.S. crude futures were almost flat on
the day at $101.43 a barrel.
