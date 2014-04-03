GLOBAL MARKETS-Unchanged ECB, euro zone PMIs halt stock rally

| LONDON, April 3
LONDON, April 3 Slightly slower growth in euro
zone business activity last month and unchanged interest rates
on Thursday halted this week's European stock market rally in
its tracks.
Investor appetite for risk showed up in some areas, however,
with 10-year Greek government borrowing costs falling below 6
percent for the first time in four years ahead of the country's
expected return to the bond market later this month.
Seventy of 72 economists polled by Reuters correctly
predicted the European Central Bank would keep its main interest
rate on hold at a record low 0.25 percent.
But with inflation at a four-year low of 0.5 percent and
many observers saying the door is open to further easing, the
decision not to act pushed stocks into negative territory and
lifted the euro from its low of the day.
The focus now shifts to a news conference with ECB President
Mario Draghi due to start at 1230 GMT, where markets will watch
for any comments that may indicate possible action ahead.
Signs of a post-winter improvement in the U.S. economy,
expectations Beijing will take steps to boost the Chinese
economy and a reduction in emerging market volatility had lifted
global stocks and core government bond yields this week.
On Wednesday, the S&P 500 hit a record high and Asian
stocks a four-month peak, while benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury
yields hit a one-month high and Greek 10-year yields
posted their biggest one-day fall in two months.
"Risk assets in Europe are broadly flat. The main news in
Europe was the PMI reports (and) the final euro area indices for
March were a tad lower than expected," said Barclays economists
in a note to clients.
At 1200 GMT, most of Europe's major indices were lower on
the day. The FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of leading European shares
was down 0.2 percent at 1,340 points, Germany's DAX
was down a quarter of one percent at 9,600 points and
France's CAC 40 was off a fifth of one percent at 4,422.
Britain's FTSE 100 index was flat at 6,658 points.
DRAGHI FACES PRESS
Overnight, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan added 0.1 percent, brushing a new
four-month high, and Japan's Nikkei jumped 1.2 percent
to a three-week peak after China cut taxes for small firms and
updated infrastructure spending plans.
In bond markets, 10-year German government bond yields
inched up a basis point to 1.63 percent and their
Greek equivalent slipped to a fresh four-year low of 6.16
percent.
Greece lined up a group of banks on Thursday to manage its
first new bond sale since the country restructured its debt two
years ago. The transaction, expected later this month, will mark
one of the fastest-ever comebacks for a defaulted sovereign.
France and Spain sold a combined 13.1 billion euros of bonds
on Thursday in auctions that drew strong demand from investors.
In currencies, the yen remained on the back foot as its
safe-haven appeal continued to fade. The dollar traded at 103.95
yen, after briefly touching a 10-week high of 104.075.
The euro was marginally higher on the day at $1.3775
against the dollar, recovering a quarter of a cent after the ECB
kept rates on hold.
Juergen Michels, chief economist at BayernLB, said Draghi
was "likely to give a very strong verbal message that (ECB
policymakers) ...are willing to take further action on both the
rate side as well as on the side of quantitative easing (QE)."
Sterling slid 0.2 percent to $1.6590 as a fall in UK
service sector growth to an eight-month low in March offset
earlier remarks from Bank of England governor Mark Carney that
interest rates could rise before May next year.
In commodities markets, gold fell 0.5 percent to
$1,283 an ounce, three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
was down 1 percent at $6,607.00 a tonne, and Brent oil
was up 0.4 percent at $105.18 a barrel.
Investors are also looking ahead to U.S. employment data for
March on Friday. Private-sector jobs and factory orders data on
Wednesday strengthened expectations of another solid report.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Toby Chopra, John
Stonestreet)