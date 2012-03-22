版本:
Gold hits lowest price level since mid-Jan

LONDON, March 22 The price of gold fell by 1 percent on Thursday to its lowest level since mid-January, against a backdrop of a strengthening dollar, soft consumer demand in Asia and weakening investor appetite for the metal.

Spot gold fell by as much as 1 percent to a session low of $1,631.74 an ounce, its lowest since January 16, to then trade at $1,633.69 an ounce by 0934 GMT.

