RPT-CME Group announces reduced trading hours

March 5 The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME
Group Inc) on Tuesday announced it would reduce grain
and oilseed trading hours, pending CFTC review, effective April
8, 2013.
CME said pending feedback from customers and interested
parties, it would reduce the electronic trading on Sunday to
Friday to 7:00 p.m. CST to 7:45 a.m. CST. It will provide a
break in electronic trading from 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
CME floor and CME Globex trading will take place from 8:30
a.m. CST to 1:15 p.m. CST, according to the CME.
Daily settlements for CME Globex and floor trading of
products will be based on market activity at or around 1:15 p.m
CST each day. Mini-sized corn, mini-sized soybean and mini-sized
wheat will continue to trade on CME Globex and on the floor
until 1:45 p.m. CST.