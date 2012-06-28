Trade expects no CBOT July corn, soy deliveries

* Tight cash corn, soy supplies to discourage deliveries
* Trade expects 200-500 CBOT wheat deliveries
* Trade sees no soymeal but heavy soyoil deliveries
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, June 28 Tight grain supplies in the
U.S. cash market should prevent any deliveries of corn and
soybeans against Chicago Board of Trade July futures on Friday,
traders and analysts said Thursday.
Friday is first notice day for deliveries of grain and soy
against CBOT July futures contracts.
"The cash market implies that there are no supplies around.
If the supplies were out there, we would not have inverted
markets," said Jack Scoville, a broker with the Price Futures
Group in Chicago, referring to how the CBOT July corn contract
is priced at premium to the deferred futures.
While no corn, soybeans or soymeal deliveries were expected,
traders estimated soyoil deliveries at 1,500 to 5,000 contracts
and CBOT wheat deliveries at 200 to 500 contracts.
During the futures delivery period, which lasts two to three
weeks, the futures market acts like a cash market. CBOT traders
holding short futures positions in July can issue intentions to
deliver the physical commodity. Traders holding the oldest-dated
longs must accept delivery.
Cash corn basis levels backed down this week due to a rally
in CBOT futures and weaker demand for corn by overseas buyers
and U.S. ethanol makers. But the basis remains historically
strong in most of the Midwest, after spiking to record high
levels earlier in June.
Soybean inventories are tight amid strong export demand for
U.S. soy following drought that slashed the South American
harvest.
As a result, commercial grain firms should be reluctant to
deliver against futures and risk losing control of the supplies,
at a time when replacement stocks would be difficult to find.
However, if cash corn markets continue to ease, some
commercial firms might eventually deliver corn.
"If the basis weakens up and the farmer sells some more, you
could get some during the delivery period," Dan Cekander,
analyst with Newedge USA, said of corn deliveries.
SOME WHEAT DELIVERIES LIKELY
Unlike corn and soybeans, supplies of U.S. soft red winter
wheat, the type traded on the CBOT, are plentiful, and the U.S.
winter wheat harvest is nearing completion much earlier than
usual.
One indication of deliveries is the amount of a commodity
registered with the CBOT. As of Wednesday night, CBOT reported
170 contracts of wheat registered for delivery, along with four
contracts of corn, eight soybeans, 157 soymeal and 11,428
soyoil.
Glenn Hollander of Chicago-based cash grain merchant
Hollander & Feuerhaken said he expected all 170 wheat contracts
to be delivered, and possibly more -- as many as 1,000.
Registration makes a product eligible for delivery but does
not mean it will be delivered. Registrations are updated every
evening, so firms have until 4 p.m. Chicago time (2100 GMT) to
post additional registrations.
Commercial firms might opt to deliver wheat in an effort to
widen CBOT wheat spreads, with the deferred contracts gaining
against the nearby contracts. Such a move in the spreads could
benefit firms that make money by storing wheat, Hollander said.