Trade expects no CBOT July corn, soy deliveries

* Tight cash corn, soy supplies to discourage deliveries

* Trade expects 200-500 CBOT wheat deliveries

* Trade sees no soymeal but heavy soyoil deliveries

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, June 28 Tight grain supplies in the U.S. cash market should prevent any deliveries of corn and soybeans against Chicago Board of Trade July futures on Friday, traders and analysts said Thursday.

Friday is first notice day for deliveries of grain and soy against CBOT July futures contracts.

"The cash market implies that there are no supplies around. If the supplies were out there, we would not have inverted markets," said Jack Scoville, a broker with the Price Futures Group in Chicago, referring to how the CBOT July corn contract is priced at premium to the deferred futures.

While no corn, soybeans or soymeal deliveries were expected, traders estimated soyoil deliveries at 1,500 to 5,000 contracts and CBOT wheat deliveries at 200 to 500 contracts.

During the futures delivery period, which lasts two to three weeks, the futures market acts like a cash market. CBOT traders holding short futures positions in July can issue intentions to deliver the physical commodity. Traders holding the oldest-dated longs must accept delivery.

Cash corn basis levels backed down this week due to a rally in CBOT futures and weaker demand for corn by overseas buyers and U.S. ethanol makers. But the basis remains historically strong in most of the Midwest, after spiking to record high levels earlier in June.

Soybean inventories are tight amid strong export demand for U.S. soy following drought that slashed the South American harvest.

As a result, commercial grain firms should be reluctant to deliver against futures and risk losing control of the supplies, at a time when replacement stocks would be difficult to find.

However, if cash corn markets continue to ease, some commercial firms might eventually deliver corn.

"If the basis weakens up and the farmer sells some more, you could get some during the delivery period," Dan Cekander, analyst with Newedge USA, said of corn deliveries.

SOME WHEAT DELIVERIES LIKELY

Unlike corn and soybeans, supplies of U.S. soft red winter wheat, the type traded on the CBOT, are plentiful, and the U.S. winter wheat harvest is nearing completion much earlier than usual.

One indication of deliveries is the amount of a commodity registered with the CBOT. As of Wednesday night, CBOT reported 170 contracts of wheat registered for delivery, along with four contracts of corn, eight soybeans, 157 soymeal and 11,428 soyoil.

Glenn Hollander of Chicago-based cash grain merchant Hollander & Feuerhaken said he expected all 170 wheat contracts to be delivered, and possibly more -- as many as 1,000.

Registration makes a product eligible for delivery but does not mean it will be delivered. Registrations are updated every evening, so firms have until 4 p.m. Chicago time (2100 GMT) to post additional registrations.

Commercial firms might opt to deliver wheat in an effort to widen CBOT wheat spreads, with the deferred contracts gaining against the nearby contracts. Such a move in the spreads could benefit firms that make money by storing wheat, Hollander said.