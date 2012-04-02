Goldman raises soy price forecasts, lowers cotton

* Goldman ups 3-mth CBOT soy price forecast to $14.30/bu
* Bank cites lower-than-expected USDA soy acreage forecast
* Goldman cuts 6-mth cotton price forecast to 80 cents/lb
* Bank leaves 3-mth corn, wheat price forecasts unchanged
CHICAGO, April 2 Goldman Sachs said it
had raised its price forecasts for Chicago Board of Trade
soybean futures, citing a smaller-than-expected projection for
U.S. 2012 soybean plantings from the U.S. Department of
Agriculture.
The investment bank lowered its price forecasts for cotton,
responding to a larger-than-expected cotton seedings forecast
from the USDA.
Goldman said in a research noted dated March 30 that it had
raised its three-, six- and 12-month price forecasts for CBOT
soybean futures to $14.30 per bushel, from $12.90 per bushel
previously, for all three time periods.
"(O)ur long-held view has been that new-crop soybean prices
needed to outperform corn prices to incentivize sufficient
planting in the U.S.," Goldman said in a note to clients.
The USDA's projection, released on Friday, for U.S. soybean
plantings at 73.9 million acres (29.9 million hectares)
"suggests that new-crop soybeans prices will need to rally ...
to secure this acreage and avoid critically low 2012/13 U.S.
soybean ending stocks," Goldman said.
However, the bank cautioned that the USDA's report may have
underestimated total planted acreage and in turn soybean
acreage.
Goldman also said the USDA's report, based on a survey
conducted in early March, did not capture the rise in CBOT
soybean prices relative to corn later that month -- a shift that
may change farmers' final planting decisions.
For cotton, the bank lowered its six- and 12-month price
forecasts for New York futures to 80 cents and 70 cents per lb,
respectively, from 85 cents previously for both time periods.
Goldman's three-month cotton forecast stayed unchanged at 90
cents.
Goldman left its three-month price forecast for CBOT corn
unchanged at $6.90 a bushel. Goldman's six-month corn price
rolled to $5.25, from $6.90 previously, as the bank shifted its
forecasts forward into the new-crop time period. The bank left
its 12-month corn forecast unchanged at $5.25 a bushel.
Similarly for CBOT wheat, Goldman left its three-month price
forecast unchanged at $6.80 a bushel while rolling its six-month
forecast to $5.75, from $6.80 previously. Goldman's 12-month
wheat price forecast remained unchanged at $5.75.