Goldman Sachs lowers CBOT soy, corn, wheat price forecasts

Oct 1 Goldman Sachs lowered its three- and
six-month price forecasts for Chicago Board of Trade soybeans to
$8 a bushel, below the current spot price near $9, the
investment bank said in a note to clients dated Tuesday.
Goldman said CBOT soybeans are overpriced relative to
corn, and overpriced given an expected jump in U.S. soy ending
stocks in the 2014/15 marketing year.
"Our price modeling and our updated soybean and corn U.S.
ending stock forecasts point to the 2014/15 CBOT soybean-to-corn
price ratio trading at 2.6 in coming months. We therefore lower
our three- and six-month soybean price forecasts to $8.00 per
bushel, well below the current forward curve," Goldman said.
The bank forecast a 12-month CBOT soybean price at $8.75.
In its previous price forecasts dated July 28, the bank
projected the three-, six- and 12-month soybean price at $10.50
a bushel. Front-month CBOT soybeans were trading above $12
a bushel at that time.
Goldman also cut its price forecasts for CBOT corn and
wheat, citing strong U.S. corn yields and a lower corn export
forecast compared to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's
current view.
Goldman forecast a three- and six-month CBOT corn price of
$3 per bushel and a 12-month price of $3.75. The figures compare
to the bank's July 28 forecasts of $4 per bushel for all three
time periods.
The bank put the U.S. 2014 corn yield at 175 bushels per
acre and production at 14.552 billion bushels, above the USDA's
estimate of a 14.395 billion-bushel crop with a yield of 171.7.
For wheat, Goldman lowered its three- and six-month price
forecasts to $4.50 per bushel and its 12-month forecast to
$5.30.
"(O)ur wheat price modeling and latest USDA data, which
point to higher 2014/15 U.S. wheat inventories, point to wheat
prices trading at a 50 percent premium to corn prices, implying
a $1.50/bu differential," the bank said.
On July 28, the bank forecast a three-month price of $5.60
and six- and 12-month prices at $5.75.
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)