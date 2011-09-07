版本:
GRAINS-US grains up on supply tightness

 By Bruce Hextall	
 SYDNEY, Sept 7 U.S. grains and oilseeds futures
posted modest rises in early Asian trade on Wednesday as the
market weighed up weather-related concerns against a stronger
U.S. dollar.	
 New harvest corn for December delivery was up 0.13
percent at $7.56-3/4 per bushel.	
 Wheat for December delivery added 0.39 percent to
$7.63 a bushel, recovering from risk aversion on Tuesday.	
 Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.07 percent to
$14.23 per bushel.	
 	

 FUNDAMENTALS	
 * Agricultural firm information group Informa on Tuesday
lowered its 2011/12 U.S. soybean yield estimate to 41.5 bushels
per acre, down from its previous estimate of 42.5 but above the
U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USA) latest figure of 41.4.
 	
* Earlier on Tuesday research and advisory firm Allendale
Inc. forecast the U.S. soybean yield at 40.7 bushels per acre
and the corn yield at 147.7. The USDA is scheduled to release
updated crop estimates on Sept. 12. 	
 * Market talk that China, the world's top soybean buyer, was
booking Brazilian soybeans for shipment in November, in the
thick of the U.S. soy harvest, put pressure on the oilseed's
price.	
 * This year's U.S. corn crop is shrinking due to bad
weather. Even so, the two main private forecasters have vastly
divergent estimates of how much production will fall -- to the
tune of 675 million bushels.	
 * On Tuesday, crop forecaster Informa Economics pegged the
U.S. corn crop yield at 151.0 bushels per acre, down from its
previous forecast of 158.0. The Memphis, Tennessee-based company
pegged production at 12.711 billion bushels, below its previous
forecast of 13.353 billion. 	
 * By contrast, Lanworth Inc. a unit of Thomson Reuters, last
week forecast the corn yield at 143.3 bushels per acre, plus or
minus 3.0 bushels per acre, and production at 12.022 billion,
plus or minus 251 million.	
 	

 MARKET NEWS	
 * The U.S. dollar rose as high as 0.86250 franc on
EBS and was last up 9.4 percent at 0.86150 franc, snapping a
four-day drop against the franc. 	
 * U.S. October crude CLc1 fell 43 cents to settle at
$86.02 a barrel on Tuesday, as fears of cyclone activity eased.
 	
 * Wall Street fell for a third day on Tuesday on fears
Europe still had failed to tackle its debt crisis, prompting
worries the market was headed to new lows for the year.  The Dow
Jones industrial average dropped 100.96 points, or 0.90
percent, to 11,139.30. 	
 	

 DATA/EVENTS	
 GMT	
 2030: U.S. weekly petroleum weekly report    	
 1200: Japan interest rate decision           	
  	
        Grain prices at 0000 GMT	
Contract        Last    Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg MA 30   RSI	
CBOT wheat     763.50     3.50  +0.46%    -1.55%     749.03   39	
CBOT corn      756.75     1.00  +0.13%    -0.43%     724.08   59	
CBOT soy      1423.50     1.00  +0.07%    -1.54%    1378.62   54	
CBOT rice      $18.01    $0.04  +0.19%    -1.18%     $17.22   68	
WTI crude      $86.49    $0.47  +0.55%    -0.18%     $86.04   44	
Currencies                                                    	
Euro/dlr       $1.401   $0.001  +0.06%    -0.61%        	
USD/AUD         1.052    0.003  +0.25%    -0.18%        	
Most active contracts                        	
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel.	
Rice: USD per hundredweight	
 (Editing by Mark Bendeich)

