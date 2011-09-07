GRAINS-US grains up on supply tightness

By Bruce Hextall

SYDNEY, Sept 7 U.S. grains and oilseeds futures posted modest rises in early Asian trade on Wednesday as the market weighed up weather-related concerns against a stronger U.S. dollar.

New harvest corn for December delivery was up 0.13 percent at $7.56-3/4 per bushel.

Wheat for December delivery added 0.39 percent to $7.63 a bushel, recovering from risk aversion on Tuesday.

Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.07 percent to $14.23 per bushel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Agricultural firm information group Informa on Tuesday lowered its 2011/12 U.S. soybean yield estimate to 41.5 bushels per acre, down from its previous estimate of 42.5 but above the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USA) latest figure of 41.4.

* Earlier on Tuesday research and advisory firm Allendale Inc. forecast the U.S. soybean yield at 40.7 bushels per acre and the corn yield at 147.7. The USDA is scheduled to release updated crop estimates on Sept. 12.

* Market talk that China, the world's top soybean buyer, was booking Brazilian soybeans for shipment in November, in the thick of the U.S. soy harvest, put pressure on the oilseed's price.

* This year's U.S. corn crop is shrinking due to bad weather. Even so, the two main private forecasters have vastly divergent estimates of how much production will fall -- to the tune of 675 million bushels.

* On Tuesday, crop forecaster Informa Economics pegged the U.S. corn crop yield at 151.0 bushels per acre, down from its previous forecast of 158.0. The Memphis, Tennessee-based company pegged production at 12.711 billion bushels, below its previous forecast of 13.353 billion.

* By contrast, Lanworth Inc. a unit of Thomson Reuters, last week forecast the corn yield at 143.3 bushels per acre, plus or minus 3.0 bushels per acre, and production at 12.022 billion, plus or minus 251 million.

MARKET NEWS

* The U.S. dollar rose as high as 0.86250 franc on EBS and was last up 9.4 percent at 0.86150 franc, snapping a four-day drop against the franc.

* U.S. October crude CLc1 fell 43 cents to settle at $86.02 a barrel on Tuesday, as fears of cyclone activity eased.

* Wall Street fell for a third day on Tuesday on fears Europe still had failed to tackle its debt crisis, prompting worries the market was headed to new lows for the year. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 100.96 points, or 0.90 percent, to 11,139.30.

DATA/EVENTS

GMT

2030: U.S. weekly petroleum weekly report

1200: Japan interest rate decision

Grain prices at 0000 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 763.50 3.50 +0.46% -1.55% 749.03 39 CBOT corn 756.75 1.00 +0.13% -0.43% 724.08 59 CBOT soy 1423.50 1.00 +0.07% -1.54% 1378.62 54 CBOT rice $18.01 $0.04 +0.19% -1.18% $17.22 68 WTI crude $86.49 $0.47 +0.55% -0.18% $86.04 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.401 $0.001 +0.06% -0.61% USD/AUD 1.052 0.003 +0.25% -0.18% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential

? (Editing by Mark Bendeich)