GRAINS-Tumble after USDA report, corn plunges 6 pct

* USDA surprises, pegs U.S. corn stocks at 1.128 bln bu

* USDA shocks market with bigger-than-expected corn stocks

* Corn hits loss limit, down 6 pct, down 26 pct from June

* Corn sees fifth weekly, worst month since 1996

* Wheat drops 7 percent, soy down 4 pct on USDA data (Updates with midday trading, add details)

By Carey Gillam

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 U.S. corn futures plunged more than 6 percent on Friday, falling for the fifth week in a row after a government report showed a larger corn supply than expected and erased the need to ration demand with high prices.

The spot corn price locked at the loss limit for most of the morning trading session, falling to the lowest point in 9-1/2 months and heading for its biggest monthly decline in nearly 15 years.

The slump could help pare costs for meat companies and ethanol producers, heavy users of corn, as the spot corn price is down about 26 percent lower than a record high of nearly $8 per bushel set in June.

Shares of Smithfield Foods SFD.N, Tyson ( TSN.N ), Sanderson Farms ( SAFM.O ), and Pilgrim's Pride PPC.N, big users of corn for livestock and chicken feed, all rose Friday.

The larger-than-expected corn supply prompted speculation that wheat was increasing as a substitute for corn in livestock feeding, and the wheat price declines also aid the food companies.

Wheat prices were more than 7 percent lower at midday, and soybean futures were off 4 percent on the government data that largely showed ample supplies.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged U.S. corn stocks as of Sept. 1 at 1.128 billion bushels, well above trade estimates of 964 million bushels.

The number was so large that many analysts were skeptical of its validity.

"It is hard to believe that people are having a hard time finding corn if we really have 1.1 billion bushels," said Mark Schultz, the chief analyst at Northstar Commodity Investments Co in Minneapolis.

"It just doesn't quite seem to be realistic to me," he said.

At 11:12 a.m. CDT (1612 GMT) CBOT December corn CZ1 was down 40 cents a bushel -- its daily trading limit -- or 6.3 percent, at $5.92-1/2. The all-time high, set in June, was $7.99-3/4 for the spot contract.

CBOT November soybean futures SX1 were off 44-31/4, or 3.6 percent, at $11.85-1/4. And CBOT December wheat WZ1 was down 43 cents, or 6.6 percent, at $6.11-1/4.

USDA estimated soybean stocks at 214.7 million bushels, below trade estimates for 225 million bushels, a factor that helped underpin soybean prices and limit losses.

Wheat stocks were pegged at 2.150 billion bushels, above estimates for 2.035 billion bushels, a bearish indicator for prices. But USDA estimated the 2011 U.S. wheat crop at 2.008 billion bushels, below trade estimates for 2.044 billion, which provided some fodder for bulls.

USDA pegged the U.S. spring wheat crop, excluding durum, at 462.47 million bushels, below estimates for 493 million.

Still, spring wheat futures were sharply lower as well on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, as spillover pressure pushed the nearby MGEX wheat contract down more than 2 percent.

"The spring wheat number was a positive number for wheat, but I think corn rules here today," said Don Roose, analyst with U.S. Commodities.

Prior to Friday's drop, Chicago wheat futures were on track for a 12 percent rise over the quarter, supported by concerns about dry conditions affecting winter wheat sowing in the United States and Ukraine and signs that high corn prices have led to animal-feed demand being transferred to wheat.

Those fundamentals remain viable factors, traders said.

Moreover, good corn demand from China remains supportive for corn futures, though it was doing little to help underpin the market Friday. The U.S. Grains Council said China could still import some 8 million tonnes of corn at the current 95 percent self-sufficiency target and the volume could jump to as much as 16 million tonnes if Beijing cut the target to 90 percent. [ID:nLDE75L1PV]. Prices at 11:12 a.m. CDT (1612 GMT)

LAST NET PCT YTD

CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn Cc1 592.50 -40.00 -6.3% 42.9% CBOT soy Sc1 1185.25 -44.75 -3.6% 14.0% CBOT meal SMc1 305.80 -11.10 -3.5% -2.6% CBOT soyoil BOc1 50.03 -1.60 -3.1% 24.0% CBOT wheat Wc1 611.25 -43.00 -6.6% 12.9% CBOT rice RRc1 1588.00 -20.00 -1.2% 9.0% EU wheat BL2X1 183.25 -7.50 -3.9% 39.9% US crude CLc1 80.59 -1.55 -1.9% 1.5% Dow Jones .DJI 11,095 -59 -0.5% 6.4% Gold XAU= 1620.80 6.75 0.4% 47.8% Euro/dollar EUR= 1.3439 -0.0145 -1.1% -6.1% Dollar Index .DXY 78.4990 0.4710 0.6% 0.8% Baltic Freight .BADI 1899 -14 -0.7% -36.8% (Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Alden Bentley, Jim Marshall and Sofina Mirza-Reid)