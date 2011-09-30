版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 1日 星期六 00:25 BJT

GRAINS-Tumble after USDA report, corn plunges 6 pct

 * USDA surprises, pegs U.S. corn stocks at 1.128 bln bu
 * USDA shocks market with bigger-than-expected corn stocks
 * Corn hits loss limit, down 6 pct, down 26 pct from June
 * Corn sees fifth weekly, worst month since 1996
 * Wheat drops 7 percent, soy down 4 pct on USDA data
 (Updates with midday trading, add details)
 By Carey Gillam
 WASHINGTON, Sept 30 U.S. corn futures plunged
more than 6 percent on Friday, falling for the fifth week in a
row after a government report showed a larger corn supply than
expected and erased the need to ration demand with high
prices.
 The spot corn price locked at the loss limit for most of
the morning trading session, falling to the lowest point in
9-1/2 months and heading for its biggest monthly decline in
nearly 15 years.
 The slump could help pare costs for meat companies and
ethanol producers, heavy users of corn, as the spot corn price
is down about 26 percent lower than a record high of nearly $8
per bushel set in June.
 Shares of Smithfield Foods SFD.N, Tyson (TSN.N),
Sanderson Farms (SAFM.O), and Pilgrim's Pride PPC.N, big
users of corn for livestock and chicken feed, all rose Friday.
 The larger-than-expected corn supply prompted speculation
that wheat was increasing as a substitute for corn in livestock
feeding, and the wheat price declines also aid the food
companies.
 Wheat prices were more than 7 percent lower at midday, and
soybean futures were off 4 percent on the government data that
largely showed ample supplies.
 The U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged U.S. corn stocks
as of Sept. 1 at 1.128 billion bushels, well above trade
estimates of 964 million bushels.
 The number was so large that many analysts were skeptical
of its validity.
 "It is hard to believe that people are having a hard time
finding corn if we really have 1.1 billion bushels," said Mark
Schultz, the chief analyst at Northstar Commodity Investments
Co in Minneapolis.
 "It just doesn't quite seem to be realistic to me," he
said.
  At 11:12 a.m. CDT (1612 GMT) CBOT December corn CZ1 was
down 40 cents a bushel -- its daily trading limit -- or 6.3
percent, at $5.92-1/2. The all-time high, set in June, was
$7.99-3/4 for the spot contract.
 CBOT November soybean futures SX1 were off 44-31/4, or
3.6 percent, at $11.85-1/4. And CBOT December wheat WZ1 was
down 43 cents, or 6.6 percent, at $6.11-1/4.
 USDA estimated soybean stocks at 214.7 million bushels,
below trade estimates for 225 million bushels, a factor that
helped underpin soybean prices and limit losses.
 Wheat stocks were pegged at 2.150 billion bushels, above
estimates for 2.035 billion bushels, a bearish indicator for
prices. But USDA estimated the 2011 U.S. wheat crop at 2.008
billion bushels, below trade estimates for 2.044 billion, which
provided some fodder for bulls.
 USDA pegged the U.S. spring wheat crop, excluding durum, at
462.47 million bushels, below estimates for 493 million.
 Still, spring wheat futures were sharply lower as well on
the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, as spillover pressure pushed
the nearby MGEX wheat contract down more than 2 percent.
 "The spring wheat number was a positive number for wheat,
but I think corn rules here today," said Don Roose, analyst
with U.S. Commodities.
 Prior to Friday's drop, Chicago wheat futures were on track
for a 12 percent rise over the quarter, supported by concerns
about dry conditions affecting winter wheat sowing in the
United States and Ukraine and signs that high corn prices have
led to animal-feed demand being transferred to wheat.
 Those fundamentals remain viable factors, traders said.
 Moreover, good corn demand from China remains supportive
for corn futures, though it was doing little to  help underpin
the market Friday. The U.S. Grains Council said China could
still import some 8 million tonnes of corn at the current 95
percent self-sufficiency target and the volume could jump to as
much as 16 million tonnes if Beijing cut the target to 90
percent. [ID:nLDE75L1PV].
Prices at 11:12 a.m. CDT (1612 GMT)                           
                          LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                    CHG    CHG     CHG
CBOT corn       Cc1      592.50   -40.00  -6.3%   42.9%
CBOT soy        Sc1     1185.25   -44.75  -3.6%   14.0%
CBOT meal       SMc1     305.80   -11.10  -3.5%   -2.6%
CBOT soyoil     BOc1      50.03    -1.60  -3.1%   24.0%
CBOT wheat      Wc1      611.25   -43.00  -6.6%   12.9%
CBOT rice       RRc1    1588.00   -20.00  -1.2%    9.0%
EU wheat        BL2X1    183.25    -7.50  -3.9%   39.9%
US crude        CLc1      80.59    -1.55  -1.9%    1.5%
Dow Jones       .DJI     11,095      -59  -0.5%    6.4%
Gold            XAU=    1620.80     6.75   0.4%   47.8%
Euro/dollar     EUR=     1.3439  -0.0145  -1.1%   -6.1%
Dollar Index    .DXY    78.4990   0.4710   0.6%    0.8%
Baltic Freight  .BADI      1899      -14  -0.7%  -36.8%
 (Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Alden
Bentley, Jim Marshall and Sofina Mirza-Reid)

