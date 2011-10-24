版本:
GRAINS-U.S. futures firm as harvests wrap up

 SYDNEY, Oct 24 U.S. grains and soybeans futures
prices rose on Monday, supported by U.S. farmers holding back
sales of freshly harvested crops in the hope of higher prices
after recent weakness.	
 Commodities and financial markets were, however, cautious as
they awaited the outcome of fresh talks about a plan to solve
the European debt crisis.	
 Chicago Board of Trade corn for December delivery
Cc1 firmed 0.5 percent to $6.52-3/4 per bushel by 0045 GMT,
while wheat for December delivery Wc1 rose 0.6 percent to
$6.36 per bushel. Soybeans for November delivery Sc1 gained
about 0.5 percent to $12.18 per bushel after shedding 4.6
percent last week on unwinding of soy/corn and soy/wheat
spreads. 	
       	

 FUNDAMENTALS	
 * The U.S. grain harvest, the world's largest, is           
       winding down, and that typically benefits prices as
the flow of corn and soybeans into the supply pipeline ebbs as
more of the crops goes into storage.	
 * U.S. farmers are reluctant sellers of their freshly cut
corn and soybeans because prices are well off recent peaks and
they have sufficient cash flow to meet expenses for now.	
 * Corn may be supported this week by continued talk that
exports in the 2011/12 season (Sept/Aug) will be higher than the
1.6 billion bushels forecast by the USDA this month, down by 50
million bushels from September. 	
 * China, the world's second-largest consumer of corn
recently bought 900,000 tonnes of U.S. corn.	
 * The USDA has projected U.S. corn exports to China in
2011/12 at 2 million tonnes, but private estimates have the
country buying five times as much through next year. 	
 * Corn also should be supported by strong demand from
profitable ethanol producers.	
	

 MARKETS
 * The euro held its ground against the dollar early in Asia
on Monday with markets still clinging to hopes that European
policy-makers were moving a step closer to resolving the
region's debt crisis. 	
 * U.S. crude oil futures edged up early on Monday, supported
by optimism after European leaders moved closer to a concrete
plan to solve euro zone's debt crisis. 	
 * U.S. stocks rose in a broad rally to their highest levels
on Friday since early August after a volatile week. The Dow
Jones industrial average was up 267.01 points, or 2.31
percent, at 11,808.79. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index 
was up 22.86 points, or 1.88 percent, at 1,238.25. 	
 	

 DATA/EVENTS (GMT)	
1500 Weekly U.S. grains export inspections   	
2000 Weekly U.S. crop progress report        	
0728 German flash PMI October                  
 	
0758 Euro zone flash PMI October               	
0900 Euro zone industrial orders October       	
1230 Chicago Fed national activity index Sept  	
  	
  Grains prices at  0045 GMT
  Contract        Last    Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg MA 30   RSI 
  CBOT wheat     636.00     4.00  +0.63%    +0.83%     642.28   55
  CBOT corn      652.75     3.50  +0.54%    +0.50%     645.43   63
  CBOT soy      1218.00     5.75  +0.47%    -0.57%    1252.21   43
  CBOT rice      $16.45    $0.04  +0.24%    +0.80%     $16.53   54
  WTI crude      $87.79    $0.39  +0.45%    +0.45%     $83.48   61
  Currencies                                                
  Euro/dlr       $1.386  -$0.001  -0.04%    -0.27%
  USD/AUD         1.034    0.002  +0.15%    -0.25%
  Most active contracts
  Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
  RSI 14, exponential
	
 (Reporting by Bruce Hextall; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

