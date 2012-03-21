GRAINS-U.S. corn, wheat, soy edge back after fund liquidation

* Worries about slowing Chinese growth to pressure grains
* Mild weather conditions to put pressure on prices
* Traders anticipate increase in U.S. corn plantings
By Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI, March 21 U.S. corn and soybean
futures inched back on Wednesday after posting their biggest
daily declines since January a day earlier, triggered by fund
liquidation of long positions, with wheat following them higher.
But analysts expect grains to fall again, hit by fears of
lower soybean demand from top importer China and better weather
in the United States.
"Today's gain is just a rebound from last night's sell-off
and going forward, I see some downside, but a limited one," said
Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of BarrattBulletin, a
commodity research firm based in Sydney.
Chicago Board of Trade May corn rose 0.3 percent to
$6.50 a bushel by 0444 GMT, after settling 16 cents lower on
Tuesday. May wheat gained 0.6 percent to $6.46-1/2 a
bushel, while soybeans jumped 0.3 percent to $13.50.
"Apprehensions of slowing growth in China, improved weather
conditions in the United States and the USDA report, scheduled
for next week, will put some downward pressure on grains,"
Barratt said.
China buys nearly two-thirds of the world's soybeans and
import needs will be hit by any economic slowdown, a concern
that resurfaced a f ter BHP Billiton, the world's largest
miner, said the country's iron ore demand was showing signs of
"flattening".
Asian shares eased on Wednesday, as the worries about
China's slowing economy dampened the optimism generated by a
brightening outlook for the U.S. economy that has been pushing
equity markets higher since late last year.
The market anticipates next week's United States Department
of Agriculture report will show an increase in U.S. corn
plantings from last year but little change in the U.S. soybean
acreage.
Traders believe good weather conditions in the U.S. Midwest
this week should favour early plantings of corn and soybean
crops. The market expects rains, likely across parts of the U.S.
Plains and Midwest, to benefit the developing winter wheat crop.
The market is also watching a strike by Argentina's truckers
for higher pay, which disrupted the flow of corn and soybeans to
the country's main ports for a second day on Tuesday.
Grains shrugged off the weaker dollar, which was down 0.2
percent against a basket of currencies. Weakness in the
dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback cheaper for
investors holding other currencies.
Traders said Chicago grains were partly influenced by a rise
in crude oil prices that took Brent towards $125 a barrel on
Wednesday, rebounding from sharp losses a day earlier.
Grains prices at 0444 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 646.50 4.00 +0.62% -0.73% 654.68 45
CBOT corn 650.00 2.50 +0.39% -1.44% 645.08 41
CBOT soy 1350.00 5.00 +0.37% +1.16% 1286.33 58
CBOT rice $14.42 $0.05 +0.35% +0.49% $14.30 58
WTI crude $106.54 $0.47 +0.44% +0.19% $103.73 52
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.327 $0.011 +0.87% +1.19%
USD/AUD 1.049 -0.002 -0.23% -0.71%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential