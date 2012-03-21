GRAINS-US soy rebounds on export demand; corn, wheat sag

* Chinese H1 soy imports seen up 25 pct year-on-year
* Warm US weather may boost corn plantings at soy's expense
* Long liquidation in corn ahead of USDA reports next week
* Wheat, corn fall for third straight day
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, March 21 U.S. soybean prices rebounded
o n W ednesday after a two-day sell-off on talk of Chinese demand
and worries that U.S. farmers might not plant enough soybeans
this spring to meet global needs.
But corn fell for a third day on long liquidation ahead of
two U.S. crop reports next week. Wheat followed corn lower,
pressured by expectations of ample world supplies.
At the Chicago Board of Trade, May soybeans settled up
10 cents at $13.55 per bushel. May corn ended near the
day's lows, down 5-1/2 cents at $6.42 a bushel, while May wheat
fell 6-1/4 cents at $6.36-1/4.
Trade in all three commodities was light. Estimated volume
in CBOT corn futures, the biggest of the grain markets, was
about 30 percent below the prior 30-day average.
Soybeans advanced on rumors that China bought two cargoes of
U.S. soybeans. CBOT soybean futures are up about 12 percent
year-to-date on robust demand from China, the world's top soy
buyer, coupled with projected crop shortfalls in South America.
CBOT soybeans set a six-month high on Monday.
"In a normal year, South American beans would outprice U.S.
beans during this time frame by $30 a tonne, (but) those types
of discounts are not here. U.S. beans are really rather
competitive," said Roy Huckabay with the Linn Group, a Chicago
brokerage.
A strike by truckers in Argentina added to worries about the
availability of South American soy supplies.
"I think the Argentine truck strike is getting some
publicity," said Mike Zuzolo with Global Commodity Analytics in
Lafayette, Indiana. "If the South American supplies are not
available for increased purchases by China, that suggests you
want to keep some premium for beans."
China is on course to import 25 percent more soybeans in the
first half of this year than the first six months of 2010, an
official think tank said.
EARLY START TO U.S. PLANTING
Summer-like weather in the U.S. Midwest this month fueled
ideas that farmers are likely to plant corn aggressively, a
factor that hung over the corn market and helped lift soybeans.
"It does look like the (weather forecast) models have turned
back to a warmer pattern, all the way into the end of the
month," Zuzolo said. "That does promote some pretty good
potential for corn acreage. We may be back on track in terms of
trade sentiment that the planters will roll hard for corn, at
the expense of beans," he added.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release a report of
prospective U.S. crop plantings on March 30.
USDA will also release at the same time a quarterly update
of U.S. grain stocks. Following a series of wild market moves in
CBOT corn following the last several quarterly stocks reports,
uncertainty ahead of the March 30 release was prompting some
investors to exit long positions and head for the sidelines.
"You've had so much variation in the stocks report, and the
market is long. People are getting out," said Charlie
Sernatinger, analyst with ABN AMRO in Chicago.
Also bearish for corn was news that China bought about
350,000 tonnes of feed wheat from Australia this week.
"You are seeing people replace corn in feed rations," one
U.S. trader said.
Prices at 2:58 p.m. CDT (1958 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 642.00 -5.50 -0.9% -0.7%
CBOT soy 1355.00 10.00 0.7% 13.1%
CBOT meal 369.80 4.20 1.2% 19.5%
CBOT soyoil 54.38 0.05 0.1% 4.4%
CBOT wheat 636.25 -6.25 -1.0% -2.5%
CBOT rice 1434.50 -2.00 -0.1% -1.8%
EU wheat 208.75 0.00 0.0% 3.1%
US crude 106.87 0.80 0.8% 8.1%
Dow Jones 13,135 -35 -0.3% 7.5%
Gold 1649.66 -0.22 0.0% 5.5%
Euro/dollar 1.3207 -0.0016 -0.1% 2.0%
Dollar Index 79.6230 0.0330 0.0% -0.7%
Baltic Freight 896 12 1.4% -48.4%
* In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except soymeal (dollars)
and EU wheat (euros). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel,
rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb.