中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 22日 星期四 13:28 BJT

GRAINS-Wheat, corn climbs on Chinese demand; soy falls

* Wheat, corn gain on buoyant Chinese demand
    * Oil World cuts south America's soybean output forecast
    * Truckers' strike in Argentina threatens soy supplies

    By Mayank Bhardwaj	
    NEW DELHI, March 22 U.S. wheat and corn futures
rose on Thursday, recovering after three straight sessions of
losses due to expectations that China will import more grains
after buying 350,000 tonnes of feed wheat from Australia.	
    Soybean prices fell after settling higher in the previous
session despite reports of buoyant demand from China, the
world's biggest soy importer. Traders said soybeans could edge
up again due to lower output forecasts from South America.	
    Chicago Board of Trade May wheat rose 0.55 percent to
$6.39-3/4 a bushel by 0457 GMT, after settling 1.0 percent lower
on Wednesday. May corn gained 0.62 percent to $6.46 a
bushel, while soybeans lost 0.09 percent to $13.53-3/4.	
    "Wheat imports by China are definitely big, bullish news and
traders anticipate China's demand to be very strong in the days
to come as it tries to cool higher grain prices," said Lynette
Tan, an analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore.	
    "In my view, China will be buying more corn and wheat as
well to keep local prices under check," she said.	
    China bought 350,000 tonnes of feed wheat from Australia for
$280 a tonnes, including cost and freight for June-July
shipments this week. 	
    Corn prices in China's Dalian exchange climbed to a record
high on March 19 and expectations that it will become a
significant importer are propelling global grain prices higher.	
    Last month, China's corn imports soared to 520,671 tonnes of
corn, up from 1,035 tonnes in the February last year.
 	
    The United States Department of Agriculture believes China
will import at least 2 million tonnes of corn this year, but
some analysts say China will not allow itself to become heavily
dependant on foreign corn as it is on soybeans. 	
    China is the world's largest importer and consumer of
soybeans, and Tan said lower output prospects in south America
and higher demand from Beijing is supporting prices.	
    On Tuesday, oilseeds analyst Oil World cut its Brazil's 2012
soybean output forecast by 1.5 million tonnes to 66.5 million
tonnes against 75.3 million tonnes the previous year as drought
and fungus ravaged the crop.	
    The Hamburg-based agency also reduced its forecast of
Argentina's 2012 crop by 0.5 million tonnes to 46.5 million
tonnes, down from 49.2 million in 2011. Paraguay's crop is
pegged at 4.0 million tonnes, down from 8.4 million tonnes in
2011. 	
    The United States is the world's largest soybean producer
followed by Brazil, with Argentina in the third place. A strike
by truckers in Argentina will add to worries about the
availability of South American soy supplies. 	
	
 Grains prices at 0457 GMT	
  Contract   Last   Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg MA 30  RSI 
  CBOT wheat 639.75   3.50   +0.55%  -1.77%   654.46    41
  CBOT corn  646.00   4.00   +0.62%  -2.05%   644.94    40
  CBOT soy  1353.75  -1.25   -0.09%  +1.44%  1286.46    59
  CBOT rice  $14.41  $0.06   +0.45%  +0.45%    14.30    59
  WTI crude $106.53 -$0.74   -0.69%  +0.18%  $103.73    53
 
  Currencies                                                
  Euro/dlr   $1.323   $0.008  +0.59%    +0.92%  
  USD/AUD     1.039   -0.012  -1.12%    -1.60%

