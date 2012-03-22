版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 23日 星期五 03:01 BJT

GRAINS-U.S. wheat rallies on short covering; corn follows

* CBOT wheat posts biggest percentage gain in a week
    * Better-than-expected corn, wheat exports supportive
    * CBOT soybeans hit lowest level since March 13


    By Mark Weinraub	
    CHICAGO, March 22 Wheat futures rose 1.6 percent
at the Chicago Board of Trade o n T hursday on heavy short
covering after pressure from a firm dollar pushed prices to
their lowest level in more than a week early in the session,
traders said.	
    "It looked like wheat was trying to find a little bit of a
bottom," said Jason Britt, analyst with Central States
Commodities. "The market had gotten a little bit oversold, a
little bit overdone."	
    Wheat rallied despite warm and wet weather in the U.S.
Plains that boosted prospects for this year's crops. Some
traders warned that the early emerging winter wheat crop was
vulnerable to damage from a freeze should temperatures buck
forecasts and drop sharply in the coming weeks.	
    Corn futures also closed higher as traders unwound their
soybean/corn spreads as wheat prices climbed.
Better-than-expected export demand for both corn and wheat added
further strength to the market.	
    CBOT soybeans fell, hampered by disappointing exports and
fears that economic concerns will slash demand from top soy
buyer China, traders said.	
    China's economic momentum slowed in March as factory
activity shrank for a fifth straight month, according to the
HSBC flash purchasing managers index, the earliest indicator of
China's industrial activity. 	
    CBOT May wheat settled up 10 cents at $6.46-1/4 a
bushel. The gain for the benchmark contract was the biggest in
percentage terms since March 15.	
    CBOT May corn gained 2-1/2 cents to close at $6.44-1/2
a bushel.	
    "Corn and wheat seem to be finding a little stability," said
Bill Gentry, a broker for Risk Management Commodities. "I think
(they) are trying to regain their composure." 	
    CBOT May soybeans dropped 5-1/2 cents to $13.49-1/2 a
bushel. Soybeans have fallen in three of the last four days,
setting back from a four session winning streak last week.
    A weekly U.S. Agriculture Department report showed that
export sales of soybeans were just 532,800 tonnes, the lowest in
seven weeks and below the low end of trade estimates for 900,000
to 1 million tonnes.	
    "I think the export sales were very disappointing," said
Mike Zuzolo, analyst for Global Commodity Analytics in Indiana.
"That HSBC PMI and the export sales go hand in hand with the
trade psychology."    	
    Weakness in the crude oil market added to the pressure on
the soybean market but losses stabilized as some bargain buyers
saw the early drop as an opportunity to make some purchases in a
market that has risen 13.1 percent so far this year.	
    USDA's export sales report showed export sales of corn at
917,100 tonnes, the largest in five weeks. Analysts had been
expecting corn export sales between 650,000 and 850,000 tonnes.	
    Wheat export sales of 541,300 tonnes topped trade
expectations of 400,000 to 500,000 tonnes.
    Rainfall moved through portions of the Midwest, delaying
early spring fieldwork but also adding valuable soil moisture
ahead of the 2012 corn, soybean and spring wheat planting
season, said Andy Karst, meteorologist for World Weather Inc.	
    Karst also said that beneficial rain fell in previously dry
areas of western Kansas and the Texas Panhandle, key growing
areas for hard red winter wheat. 	
    "The crop should be in pretty good shape and grow rapidly,"
he said. "There is no threat of freeze damage anywhere in the
Plains or Midwest."	
    Forecasts for a turn to cooler and wetter weather around the
U.S. Midwest in early April that could slow planting also helped
corn futures on Thursday, Zuzolo said.	
 Prices at 1:44 p.m. CDT (1844 GMT)      
                             LAST      NET    PCT     YTD 
                                       CHG    CHG     CHG 
 CBOT corn                  642.00     3.25   0.5%   -0.7% 
 CBOT soy                  1355.00    -4.00  -0.3%   13.1% 
 CBOT meal                  370.10     0.30   0.1%   19.6% 
 CBOT soyoil                 53.96    -0.42  -0.8%    3.6% 
 CBOT wheat                 636.25    10.25   1.6%   -2.5% 
 CBOT rice                 1440.50     6.00   0.4%   -1.4% 
 EU wheat                   210.25     1.50   0.7%    3.8% 
                                                         
 US crude                   105.49    -1.79  -1.7%    6.7% 
 Dow Jones                  13,048      -76  -0.6%    6.8% 
 Gold                      1641.59    -8.36  -0.5%    5.0% 
 Euro/dollar                1.3179  -0.0026  -0.2%    1.8% 
 Dollar Index              79.7290   0.0780   0.1%   -0.6% 
 Baltic Freight                902        6   0.7%  -48.1% 
 	
 * In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros)  	
and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel,
 	
rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐