GRAINS-Soy extends gains on poor crop outlook, corn, wheat ease

* USDA could further cut south American soy output f'cast
* US farmers start corn planting weeks earlier
* Strong oilseeds complex supporting soybeans
By Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI, March 26 U.S. soybeans inched up on
Monday after rising more than 1 percent in the previous session
due to lingering concerns about the drought-induced cut in South
American crops and signs U.S. farmers may plant more corn at the
expense of the oilseed.
Corn and wheat futures, however, were slightly lower, as
favourable weather conditions in the United States raised output
prospects in the world's top exporter of both grains.
The Chicago Board of Trade's benchmark May soybean contract
rose 0.5 percent to $13.73 a bushel by 0434 GMT, its
second consecutive gain in as many sessions. The most active
September soyoil contract on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange gained 1.3 percent.
May corn lost 0.1 percent to $6.45-1/2 a bushel, while
wheat dropped 0.2 percent to $6.52-1/2 a bushel.
Traders expect the United States Department of Agriculture
(USDA) to further cut estimates of soybean output from Brazil
and Argentina because of a severe drought.
Brazil and Argentina together make up almost half of the
world soybean output. The USDA report is due to be released on
March 30.
"The USDA is likely to lower its forecast for soy production
in South America and that is the biggest support to prices in
Chicago," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
On Thursday, Argentina lowered its 2011/12 soy harvest
forecast to 44 million tonnes from a previous estimate of
between 43.5 million and 45 million tonnes.
Oilseeds analyst Oil World also cut its forecasts for Brazil
and Argentina in a report issued last week.
Reports that U.S. farmers are favouring corn at the expense
of soybeans are also supporting prices, traders said.
The warmest March since records began in 1971 is encouraging
farmers to plant corn early, as this usually leads to higher
yields. The USDA will also release its plantings report on
Friday.
"The market is expecting a very good corn yield as we know
that U.S. farmers have opted for early planting," Mathews said.
Higher prices of other edible oils was also increasing
demand for soybeans, and supporting prices, traders said.
Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a nine-month high on
Friday, as an upbeat demand outlook supported prices and
investor optimism returned after earlier fears of a slowdown in
global growth and commodity demand.
Grains prices at 0435 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 652.50 -1.75 -0.27% +0.97% 651.24 53
CBOT corn 645.50 -1.00 -0.15% +0.16% 648.44 40
CBOT soy 1373.00 7.25 +0.53% +1.74% 1320.81 69
CBOT rice $14.63 $0.03 +0.21% +1.56% $14.37 66
WTI crude $106.64 -$0.23 -0.22% +1.22% $105.95 54
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.326 $0.006 +0.46% +0.35%
USD/AUD 1.045 0.006 +0.61% -0.03%