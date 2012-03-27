GRAINS-Soy retreats from 6-mth high, wheat sinks

* Soy traders take profits ahead of USDA reports Friday
* USDA inventory, plantings report in focus
* Wheat tumbles as fears about bad weather ease
* Coming Up: Egypt's GASC wheat buy tender on Wednesday
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, March 27 U.S. soybean futures fell from
a six-month high o n T uesday as traders booked profits ahead of
highly anticipated crop reports due at the end of the week.
Wheat prices came under heavier pressure as concerns eased
about poor weather hurting global production, and corn prices
also weakened.
Overshadowing all the activity in the markets was
uncertainty about U.S. Department of Agriculture quarterly
grain-inventory and prospective plantings reports due on Friday.
The department's estimates often cause wild price swings.
Soybeans for May delivery lost 9-3/4 cents, or 0.7
percent, to $13.69-3/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade.
Traders took money off the table after soybeans climbed on
Monday on increasing concerns about drought reducing output in
South America. Crop losses in South America have increased
demand for U.S. soybeans, with the U.S. Department of
Agriculture reporting private exporters struck a deal to sell
120,000 tonnes to top importer China.
But in a move to even out positions ahead of the reports,
some speculative traders unwound long soybean/short corn spread
trades, said Tim Hannagan, analyst for PFG Best.
"Today they just unwound it as part of the balancing act,"
he said. "This is a week when funds don't want to add more risk
to their longs."
Corn traders also nervously awaited the data, as corn
futures have tumbled by the daily trading limit on the day
of the past three quarterly inventory reports.
The USDA will estimate soybean inventories as of March 1 at
1.387 billion bushels, up from 1.249 billion bushels a year
earlier, and corn inventories at 6.15 billion bushels, down from
6.523 billion a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll of
analysts.
The USDA's last quarterly stocks report on Jan. 12 pegged
corn supplies as of Dec. 1 at 9.642 billion bushels -- 251
million bushels more than the average trade estimate for 9.391
billion.
"Everybody keeps staring out there at Friday's numbers and
they get more and more confused about what they should see or
not see," said Jerry Gidel, analyst for Rice Dairy.
Firm corn basis levels indicate inventories of the grain may
be even tighter than expected, said Jim Gerlach, president of
A/C Trading. He was preparing for the potential of a bullish
surprise in the reports on Friday.
Corn for May delivery ended down 7 cents, or 1.1
percent, to $6.30-3/4 a bushel.
"Everybody is just absolutely terrified of what the USDA
might tell us," Gerlach said.
Talk of beneficial rain in the dry crop areas of western
Europe weighed on wheat futures, said Jason Britt, president of
Central States Commodities.
Soft red winter wheat for May delivery slid 19-3/4
cents, or 3 percent, at $6.39-3/4 a bushel.
The outlook for the U.S. crop also brightened a bit, with
the USDA rating 59 percent of wheat in Kansas, the country's top
producer, as good or excellent, up from 54 percent a week
earlier.
Traders on Wednesday will look for results of a wheat tender
from the Egyptian government's main wheat-buying agency, the
General Authority for Supply Commodities, or GASC. It tendered
to buy for an unspecified amount of wheat from global supplies
for May 11-20 shipment.
Prices at 2:33 p.m. CDT (1933 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 630.75 -7.00 -1.1% -2.4%
CBOT soy 1379.50 -8.50 -0.6% 15.1%
CBOT meal 376.00 -1.90 -0.5% 21.5%
CBOT soyoil 55.10 -0.33 -0.6% 5.8%
CBOT wheat 639.75 -19.75 -3.0% -2.0%
CBOT rice 1509.50 29.00 2.0% 3.4%
EU wheat 213.00 -4.25 -2.0% 5.2%
US crude 106.95 -0.08 -0.1% 8.2%
Dow Jones 13,226 -16 -0.1% 8.3%
Gold 1681.16 -10.58 -0.6% 7.5%
Euro/dollar 1.3329 -0.0024 -0.2% 3.0%
Dollar Index 79.0840 0.1020 0.1% -1.4%
Baltic Freight 917 5 0.6% -47.2%