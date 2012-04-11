版本:
GRAINS-U.S. grains up as USDA reaction seen overdone

* Corn, wheat, soybeans up on bargain-hunting
    * USDA report overall supportive for grains
    * Wheat stocks confirmed at 16-year lows
    * Background macro economic factors support


    By Michael Hogan and Colin Packham	
    HAMBURG/SYDNEY, April 11 Chicago corn and wheat
futures rose on Wednesday as some investors felt prices had
fallen too sharply after fundamentally-supportive U.S.
Department of Agriculture (USDA) crop and supply data on
Tuesday.	
    Soybean futures recovered after weakness seen on Tuesday
after the USDA report predicted tight South American supplies.	
    "Corn and wheat are seen as supported at these levels
especially when you look at the overall tight supply perspective
presented by the USDA report on Tuesday," one European futures
trader said. "We are also seeing some background support from a
weaker dollar and rising equities."	
    Chicago Board of Trade May wheat rose 1.1 percent to
$632-3/4 a bushel by 1130 GMT after falling over 2 percent on
Tuesday.	
    Chicago May corn rose 0.6 percent to $6.39 a bushel.
Chicago May soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $14.28 a bushel.
Soybeans had risen to a seven-month-high in early Chicago trade
on Tuesday but closed down as investors sold in a risk-off mood.	
    "Overall the USDA reports on Tuesday painted a tight supply
picture and this is generating some wheat and corn buying
today," the trader said. "Soybeans are recovering from the
selloff yesterday as people focus on the poorer crops in South
America."	
    The USDA on Tuesday forecast corn stocks would total 801
million bushels at the end of August, when the current marketing
year (2011/12) closes. While the levels would be the lowest in
16 years, it was unchanged from the USDA's forecast in March and
defied analysts' estimates for a 10 percent downward revision to
721 million bushels.	
    The USDA lowered its outlook for U.S. wheat ending stocks to
793 million bushels from the March outlook for 825 million.  	
    A devastating drought in Brazil and Argentina has cut
production in the world's second- and third-largest soybean
exporters after the United States, boosting demand for U.S.
exports.   	
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday reduced its
outlook for soybean production in Brazil by 12 percent and in
Argentina by 13 percent from its forecast in December. 	
    The USDA's supply-demand report predicted Brazil's soybean
crop at 66 million tonnes and Argentina's at 45 million	
"The USDA numbers on South America still paint a picture of poor
Brazilian and Argentine production meeting strong demand,"
another trader said.	
     While the USDA forecast the fall in soybean harvests,
demand continues to surge, particularly from China, the world's
largest soy importer.  	
    China's quarterly imports jumped more than 21 percent from a
year ago, with March recording the highest monthly shipment so
far this year.   	
	
 * Prices at 1130 GMT
 
  Product             Last    Change   Pct Move End 2011
 Ytd Pct 
 
  Paris wheat         211.00     2.50    +1.20   195.25  
   8.07
  London wheat        172.50     2.00    +1.17   153.65  
  12.27
  Paris maize         216.25    -0.50    -0.23   197.25  
   9.63
  Paris rape          498.25    -3.50    -0.70   421.50  
  18.21
  CBOT wheat          633.00     7.25    +1.16   671.25  
  -5.70
  CBOT corn          639.25     4.50    +0.71   654.75   
 -2.37
  CBOT soybeans      1427.00     1.00    +0.07  1207.75  
  18.15
  Crude oil          101.62     0.60    +0.59    98.83   
  2.82
  Euro/dlr              1.3142
 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position.
 Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in
 pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.

