GRAINS-US wheat extends gains on weather woes; China data weighs

* Wheat supported by crop-threatening cold weather in U.S. * Poor weather may delay corn plantings * U.S. corn exports surpasses estimates By Colin Packham SYDNEY, April 13 Chicago wheat futures climbed on Friday, building on the previous session's nearly 2 percent rally as freezing temperatures fuelled concerns of damage to U.S. crop yields, while corn also extended gains on strong export demand. Grains, together with equity markets, however gave up some of their early gains after the release of data showing slower-than-expected first-quarter growth in China, the top consumer of most commodities. "The weaker than expected Chinese GDP number has resulted in a sell-off in just about all risk assets. Australia dollar, crude oil, are all sharply lower, and CBOT wheat and corn are following that pattern too," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. China's economy grew an annual 8.1 percent in January-March, less than the 8.3 percent economists had forecast, raising investor concerns that a five-quarter long slide has not bottomed and that more policy action would be needed to halt it. Chicago Chicago Board of Trade May wheat futures rose 0.2 percent to $6.40-1/4 a bushel by 0533 GMT, off an intraday high of $6.43-1/4 a bushel. May soybeans edged up 0.3 percent to $14.45-1/4 a bushel, having risen to $14.47-3/4 earlier, while corn futures climbed 0.3 percent to $6.39-1/4 a bushel, sliding back from a peak of $6.41-3/4. A spell of freezing temperatures which hit the U.S. Midwest early Thursday triggered concerns about harm to the soft red winter wheat and to any corn that had emerged. Temperatures ranged from 28 to 33 degrees Fahrenheit, with the lowest reading of 24 degrees in southern Kentucky, a meteorologist for World Weather Inc said, with another round of cold weather due early next week. Corn plantings may be delayed as wet weather was expected thought the weekend, the meteorologist said. Some market traders have already expressed concerns that corn planting progress figures hint a pattern of farmers favouring wheat over corn this season, and any delay in plantings will intensify such worries. "The bottom line is corn prices don't want to lose to much ground to soybeans on that ongoing acreage debate," senior manager of markets at FCStone Australia. Corn was also buoyed by data showing U.S. export sales of the grain topped trade forecasts for a second straight week last week as worries about tightening supplies prompted regular importers to book purchases more aggressively. SOYBEANS Soybeans have been supported by worries over tightening supply, with prices notching up their biggest gain so far this month on Thursday. Argentina's Buenos Aires Grains Exchange on Thursday trimmed another million tonnes from its forecast for Argentine soy output, putting its outlook at 44.0 million tonnes because of dry weather. That is in line with the Argentine government's forecast of 44.0 million tonnes and below the U.S. government's latest outlook for 45.0 million. Argentina is the world's third largest soy exporter following the United States and Brazil and the largest exporter of soymeal and soyoil. Brazil's soy crop also has been reduced by drought and there is some concern American farmers may not plant enough soy this summer to provide adequate supplies to global markets. Demand of soybeans continues at pace, with South Korea the latest country to ask for tenders for 60,000 tonnes of soybeans between July and September. Grains prices at 0533 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 640.25 1.00 +0.16% -2.55% 614.00 48 CBOT corn 639.25 1.75 +0.27% -2.92% 609.90 45 CBOT soy 1445.25 4.25 +0.29% +17.74% 1162.49 76 CBOT rice $15.35 -$0.02 -0.10% +4.81% $14.46 72 WTI crude $103.33 -$0.31 -0.30% +0.36% $98.97 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.317 $0.023 +1.76% +0.93% USD/AUD 1.039 0.002 +0.22% +0.19% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential