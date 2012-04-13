GRAINS-US wheat extends gains on weather woes; China data weighs

* Wheat supported by crop-threatening cold weather in U.S.
* Poor weather may delay corn plantings
* U.S. corn exports surpasses estimates
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, April 13 Chicago wheat futures climbed
on Friday, building on the previous session's nearly 2 percent
rally as freezing temperatures fuelled concerns of damage to
U.S. crop yields, while corn also extended gains on strong
export demand.
Grains, together with equity markets, however gave up some
of their early gains after the release of data showing
slower-than-expected first-quarter growth in China, the top
consumer of most commodities.
"The weaker than expected Chinese GDP number has resulted in
a sell-off in just about all risk assets. Australia dollar,
crude oil, are all sharply lower, and CBOT wheat and corn are
following that pattern too," said Luke Mathews, commodities
strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
China's economy grew an annual 8.1 percent in January-March,
less than the 8.3 percent economists had forecast, raising
investor concerns that a five-quarter long slide has not
bottomed and that more policy action would be needed to halt it.
Chicago Chicago Board of Trade May wheat futures rose
0.2 percent to $6.40-1/4 a bushel by 0533 GMT, off an intraday
high of $6.43-1/4 a bushel.
May soybeans edged up 0.3 percent to $14.45-1/4 a
bushel, having risen to $14.47-3/4 earlier, while corn futures
climbed 0.3 percent to $6.39-1/4 a bushel, sliding back
from a peak of $6.41-3/4.
A spell of freezing temperatures which hit the U.S. Midwest
early Thursday triggered concerns about harm to the soft red
winter wheat and to any corn that had emerged.
Temperatures ranged from 28 to 33 degrees Fahrenheit, with
the lowest reading of 24 degrees in southern Kentucky, a
meteorologist for World Weather Inc said, with another round of
cold weather due early next week.
Corn plantings may be delayed as wet weather was expected
thought the weekend, the meteorologist said.
Some market traders have already expressed concerns that
corn planting progress figures hint a pattern of farmers
favouring wheat over corn this season, and any delay in
plantings will intensify such worries.
"The bottom line is corn prices don't want to lose to much
ground to soybeans on that ongoing acreage debate," senior
manager of markets at FCStone Australia.
Corn was also buoyed by data showing U.S. export sales of
the grain topped trade forecasts for a second straight week last
week as worries about tightening supplies prompted regular
importers to book purchases more aggressively.
SOYBEANS
Soybeans have been supported by worries over tightening
supply, with prices notching up their biggest gain so far this
month on Thursday.
Argentina's Buenos Aires Grains Exchange on Thursday trimmed
another million tonnes from its forecast for Argentine soy
output, putting its outlook at 44.0 million tonnes because of
dry weather. That is in line with the Argentine government's
forecast of 44.0 million tonnes and below the U.S. government's
latest outlook for 45.0 million.
Argentina is the world's third largest soy exporter
following the United States and Brazil and the largest exporter
of soymeal and soyoil.
Brazil's soy crop also has been reduced by drought and there
is some concern American farmers may not plant enough soy this
summer to provide adequate supplies to global markets.
Demand of soybeans continues at pace, with South Korea the
latest country to ask for tenders for 60,000 tonnes of soybeans
between July and September.
Grains prices at 0533 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 640.25 1.00 +0.16% -2.55% 614.00 48
CBOT corn 639.25 1.75 +0.27% -2.92% 609.90 45
CBOT soy 1445.25 4.25 +0.29% +17.74% 1162.49 76
CBOT rice $15.35 -$0.02 -0.10% +4.81% $14.46 72
WTI crude $103.33 -$0.31 -0.30% +0.36% $98.97 48
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.317 $0.023 +1.76% +0.93%
USD/AUD 1.039 0.002 +0.22% +0.19%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential