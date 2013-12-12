GRAINS-Corn tumbles 1.5 pct on proposal to nix ethanol mandate

* Senators propose ending ethanol mandate
* Big South American crop prospects pressure soybeans
* China rejects another U.S. corn cargo on unapproved GMO
* Wheat falls to new contract lows on big world supply
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, Dec 12 U.S. corn futures fell more than
1.5 percent on Thuresday, notching the biggest one-day loss
since mid-November, after a group of U.S. senators proposed
ending the mandate to use corn-based ethanol.
Corn also fell on concerns about the fate of U.S. corn sales
to China after China began rejecting cargoes containing an
unapproved GMO corn variety and on talk the unwanted variety may
also be in some containers of distillers dried grain (DDG).
Soybean futures fell more than 1.5 percent, its biggest
one-day loss since Nov 15, on prospects for a bumper South
American soybean crop early next year and despite export sales
of U.S. soybeans last week that exceeded estimates.
Wheat fell to new contract lows due to a plentiful global
stockpile.
At 11:29 a.m. CST (1729 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade March
corn was down 8 cents per bushel at $4.31-1/4, January
soybeans fell 18 cents to $13.10-1/2 per bushel and March
wheat slid 7-1/4 to $6.33-1/2.
A group of 10 U.S. senators introduced a bipartisan bill on
Thursday to eliminate the corn ethanol mandate, arguing that
current law pushes up the cost of food and animal feed and
damages the environment.
"The proposal had a definite immediate shock to prices but
long-term I don't think it has a chance getting through
Congress, it will have a tough time clearing the farm lobby,"
said Sterling Smith, a futures specialist for Citigroup.
"Also, there is a lot of ethanol use built into fuel
standards even without the manadate so I question how much of an
impact ending the mandate would have," Smith said.
Corn had already been laboring due to concerns about the
sales of U.S. corn to China in the future after an unapproved
genetically modified (GMO)variety was detected in several
cargoes from the United States.
"Right now they really don't need the corn; they had record
production, so time is on their side and they can drag their
feet on this whole approval process if they want to," Shawn
McCambridge, an analyst for Jefferies Bache, said.
China on Wednesday blocked the entry of another U.S. corn
cargo, and three more may be turned away after tests found a
strain of unapproved GMO corn.
"Going forward, there could be lower demand from China for
U.S. corn," said Vanessa Tan, an investment analyst at Phillip
Futures in Singapore.
Traders said on Wednesday that corn turned down by China was
being switched to other Asian countries, sometimes with price
cuts.
USDA, in its weekly export sales report on Thursday, showed
U.S. corn export sales last week within the range of estimates
but soybean sales were well above estimates.
However, soybean futures fell despite the big export number.
"Soybean traders are looking at South American weather,
which is excellent in Brazil," said Dax Wedemeyer, an analyst
for U.S. Commodities, Des Moines, Iowa.
"Beans are running into a lack of news and are down despite
the big export number ... the volume is getting lighter in a
holiday market," Wedemeyer said.
The USDA said Thursday U.S. export sales of soy last week
for the 2013/14 marketing year totaled 1,108,500 tonnes, above
estimates for 750,000 to 950,000 tonnes.
"The bean export number was above even the biggest estimate,
which was mine, so there is still good demand especially from
China," said Sterling Smith, a futures specialist for Citigroup.
"China wants to lock in supplies until they get more
confident in the South American crop," Smith said.
Wheat remained under pressure from a USDA report Tuesday
that showed expected U.S. and global wheat supplies were above
expectations.
"Wheat is under pressure from the big global supplies, big
supplies in the U.S. and everywhere else," Wedemeyer said.