GRAINS-Soybeans near 1-week low, wheat ticks up after deep losses

* U.S. soybeans fall for 3rd day on LatAm supplies * Wheat ticks up after falling 2.7 pct on ample supply By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Chicago soy lost more ground on Thursday, hovering around its lowest in almost a week as near-record supplies from South America are set to intensify competition for U.S. exporters. Wheat edged higher a day after sliding 2.7 percent in the last session to its weakest in three-and-half years. "We are going to see increasing availability of South American (soy) supplies in the coming weeks which is going relieve the near term supply tightness," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans fell as much as 0.2 percent to $12.66 a bushel, matching Wednesday's near one-week low. Spot month wheat rose 0.3 percent to $5.53-1/4 a bushel, after falling to $5.50 a bushel, the lowest since mid-2010. March corn rose 0.1 percent to $4.28 a bushel. Recent rains in hot and dry areas of Argentina have boosted the outlook for soybean production. The market is closely watching South American weather amid strong demand from China, the world's top soybean importer. Global buyers are expected to shift their purchases to Brazil and Argentina from the United States as the harvest approaches. Argentina will jump-start soy exports over the weeks ahead as farmers, who have hoarded beans to protect themselves from the weakening peso and galloping inflation, are forced to sell by the time harvesting starts in March. In Brazil, strong yields in the country's top soy-growing state Mato Grosso should guarantee a record harvest for the country in the 2013/14 crop year. The U.S. Department of Agriculture attache in Brazil on Tuesday estimated the 2013/14 soybean crop there at 89.5 million tonnes, above the USDA's official forecast of 89 million tonnes and sharply up from 81.6 million tonnes last year. A crop of 90 million tonnes would put Brazil ahead of the United States as the world's top soy producer for the first time. The wheat market, which was supported earlier this week by strong demand and bitter cold weather in the United States, slid to its lowest since mid-2010 on Wednesday. Temperatures in the southern Midwest winter wheat belt are forecast to run a few degrees below average, with lows in the teens and 20s Fahrenheit (minus 12 to minus 4 degrees Celsius). Commodity funds sold a net 8,000 CBOT wheat contracts, 7,000 soybean contracts and 6,000 corn contracts, traders said. Prices at 0356 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 553.25 1.75 +0.32% -1.82% 588.88 30 CBOT corn 428.00 0.50 +0.12% -0.87% 427.05 52 CBOT soy 1266.75 -2.50 -0.20% -1.63% 1296.34 29 CBOT rice $15.49 $0.04 +0.23% +0.03% $15.45 49 WTI crude $97.51 $0.15 +0.15% +0.10% $96.09 66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.365 -$0.002 -0.18% -0.32% USD/AUD 0.873 0.005 +0.59% -0.40% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential