GRAINS-Soy climbs for third straight day; corn, wheat up

* Higher demand from U.S. processors help soy rise
* Drought hits soy yields in Brazil, Argentina
* China could double corn imports this year
By Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI, March 15 U.S. soybeans rose for
the third straight session on Thursday, boosted by prospects of
purchases from top consumer China and higher demand from
crushers as supplies from South America remain low due to
drought.
The Chicago Board of Trade's benchmark May soybean contract
rose 0.69 percent to $13.59-1/2 a bushel by 0438 GMT. On
Wednesday, soy hit $13.60-3/4, a level last seen on Sept. 21.
Traders said support for soybeans could have come from
expectations that China, which buys nearly two-thirds of the
world's soybeans, would step up purchases.
"The market continues to be dogged by concerns over lower
production in Brazil and Argentina, especially when demand is
strong and crushing is brisk in the United States," said Ker
Chung Yang, analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
Monthly soybean crush data from the National Oilseed
Processors Association (NOPA) showed robust demand from U.S. soy
processors.
The NOPA pegged the February crush at 136.350 million
bushels, below 142.813 million in January but above analysts'
estimates for 134.5 million bushels.
Crop prospects, however, in Brazil and Argentina, which
together make up almost half of the world soybean output, have
suffered from dry weather conditions, lifting prices and
fuelling fears of food inflation.
"When we talk about soybeans, there has been a steady
uptrend since December and within the agriculture complex it is
the best-performing commodity," said Luke Mathews, commodities
strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Mathews said demand for both beans and vegetable oils
remains strong. and that higher crude oil prices have also
supported soybeans, which are used to create biofuels.
Reports that China, the world's second-biggest consumer, was
also in the market for corn to replenish state reserves pushed
up prices. U.S. corn rose 0.27 percent to $6.60-1/2 a
bushel.
In the first large-scale purchase by China since October, a
Chinese importer bought 120,000 tonnes of old-crop U.S. corn
about three weeks ago.
China, which turned into an importer in 2009, could more
than double its corn purchases in 2011/12 to 4 million from a
year earlier.
Traders said wheat prices could drop, underpinned by reports
of favourable weather conditions in the U.S. and higher global
supplies. May wheat gained 0.27 percent to $6.45-1/2 a
bushel. Grains prices at 0438 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 645.50 1.75 +0.27% -0.88% 654.65 45
CBOT corn 660.50 1.75 +0.27% +0.15% 645.43 52
CBOT soy 1359.50 9.25 +0.69% +1.87% 1286.65 85
CBOT rice $13.95 $0.03 +0.22% -2.79% $14.29 45
WTI crude $105.85 $0.42 +0.40% -0.46% $103.71 48
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.303 -$0.013 -0.97% -0.65%
USD/AUD 1.046 -0.005 -0.48% -0.96%