GRAINS-U.S. soy drops for 3rd day on euro zone concerns

* Soy down amid broader selloff in financial markets
* Political uncertainty in Greece drives sentiment
* Corn dips after gaining in the previous session
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, May 9 U.S. soybeans fell for a third
consecutive session on Wednesday, while corn and wheat ticked
lower, amid a broad-based weakness in financial markets which
was triggered by escalating fears about Greece's political
crisis.
Asian shares and commodities fell, while the euro stayed
under pressure as Greece struggled to form a government, raising
the risk that a hard-won bailout could be nullified.
Chicago Board Of Trade July soybeans fell 0.3 percent
to $14.34 a bushel, after dropping almost 2 percent in the
previous session on profit-taking and technical selling.
July corn fell 0.4 percent to $6.20-3/4 a bushel,
after climbing half a percent on Tuesday, while July wheat
futures fell 0.2 percent to $6.13-3/4 a bushel.
"There was obviously a heavy selloff last night,
particularly in soybeans, and we are seeing a continued selloff
in Asia on macroeconomic sentiment," said one commodity analyst,
who declined to be named. "There is also a slightly strong U.S.
dollar which is driving down commodity prices."
Commodity funds sold an estimated net 8,000 soybean
contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said.
The market fears the euro zone austerity election backlash
and that is driving risk aversion and pushing investors away
from commodities, said Lynette Tan, an analyst at Phillip
futures.
Soybeans lost ground despite continued cuts in production
forecasts in South America and strong Chinese demand.
The U.S. Agriculture Department confirmed the sale of
225,000 tonnes of soybeans to China on Tuesday.
Hamburg-based analyst Oil World on Tuesday cut its outlook
for Argentina's soy crop by 1.5 million tonnes and warned that
another downgrade of Brazil's crop was likely.
Soybean exports could be further hit if a prolonged period
of industrial action by members of the San Lorenzo branch of
the CGT labour federation continues, which could slow shipments
of soybeans, soymeal and oil from Argentina.
Workers at leading grains export ports in Argentina will go
on strike on Thursday and blockade soy-crushing plants unless
their minimum wage is hiked to reflect brisk inflation, a union
spokesman said on Tuesday.
Corn prices fell on Wednesday, after gaining in the previous
session on tight near-term supplies.
Cash corn basis values were at or near seasonal record-high
levels in many areas of the United States as physical supplies
were extremely thin as farmers held tight to what grain they
have left from last season's harvest.
Corn stocks are expected to be cut when the USDA announces
its 2011/12 marketing year corn ending stocks estimate, already
at a 16-year low, in a monthly crop report on Thursday.
While near-term stocks are widely expected to fall, the
government is expected to show 2012/13 stocks would soar nearly
130 percent to a six-year high as farmers plant the largest corn
area in 75 years.
Funds were net buyers of an estimated 4,000 corn contracts
and 2,000 wheat contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said.
Prices at 0303 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 613.75 -1.25 -0.20% -6.58% 613.12 42
CBOT corn 620.75 -2.25 -0.36% -5.73% 609.28 69
CBOT soy 1434.00 -4.25 -0.30% +16.82% 1162.12 38
CBOT rice $15.30 $0.01 +0.03% +4.47% $14.46 50
WTI crude $96.58 -$0.43 -0.44% -6.20% $98.74 20
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.297 $0.002 +0.19% -0.63%
USD/AUD 1.007 -0.030 -2.90% -2.93%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential