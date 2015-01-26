Greek stocks edge down, bond yields up after Syriza win

| LONDON
LONDON Jan 26 Greek stocks rebounded from
initial falls and yields on the country's government bonds
nudged higher on Monday after it became clear anti-austerity
party Syriza would be able to form a coalition government after
its victory in Sunday's election.
The Athens ATG equity index fell more than 5 percent
at one point, with banks hardest hit, before paring losses after
the leader of the right-wing Independent Greeks party said there
was "agreement in principle" to form a coalition with Syriza.
The stock index briefly turned positive but was last down
just 1.3 percent.
While a fall of 5 percent would be quite large in major
European stock markets, it is not exceptional in Athens, where
six one-day drops of at least that much have been recorded since
mid-October.
"The expectation that there will be a government formed
today and (that) we will avoid a second round of elections
should provide support," said Constantine Morianos, CEO of
Athens-based Asset Wise Capital Management
With more than 99 percent of the vote counted, Syriza had
149 seats in the 300-seat parliament, just two seats short of an
overall majority. The Independent Greeks party also opposes
Greece's bailout deal with the European Union and International
Monetary Fund.
Yields on Greek 10-year government bonds rose
19 basis points to 8.95 percent. However, they held nearly a
percentage point below levels seen before the European Central
Bank unveiled a 1 trillion euro scheme to buy euro zone bonds
last Thursday.
Three-year bond yields rose a heftier 68
basis points to 10.89 percent, but these too were far below
levels hit earlier this month.
Long-term yields are usually higher than those on short-term
debt and the fact that the opposite is true in the Greek market
is one indication of the concern that bond investors have about
short-term debt restructuring or default.
"The market has got a lot (of risk) priced in," said Michael
Michaelides, an interest rate strategist at RBS.
Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras has pledged to renegotiate
Greece's debt agreements with its international lenders. Germany
has insisted Greece must respect the terms of its 240 billion
euro bailout deal.
