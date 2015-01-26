UPDATE 1-Modest Greek sell-off shows market fear of Syriza contained

(Updates with details)
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON Jan 26 A relatively contained decline in
Greek stock and bond prices on Monday showed global markets
believe a new anti-bailout Greek government has limited scope to
tear up deals with its creditors and the euro zone can avoid a
fresh crisis.
The day after the left-wing, anti-bailout Syriza party
emerged as the winner in Sunday's vote, yields on three-year
government bonds rose more than 2 percentage
points to 12.36 percent, still well below highs hit this month.
The main Athens equity index closed down 3.2 percent,
led lower by heavy losses in some of its traditionally volatile
private banks. One, Piraeus Bank, fell 17.6 percent
but stayed above December lows. Overall, the losses were far
from unusual for Greece's volatile markets.
Although there may be nervy days ahead as the new government
sets out its stall, traders and investors said markets could
remain relatively calm unless its new leaders and euro zone
partners start to discuss any one of three subjects:
First, open threats of "Grexit" from the euro zone; second,
any writedown of the country's private sector debts; or third,
an easy capitulation of euro sovereign creditors that boosts
support for other anti-austerity parties, such as Ireland's Sinn
Fein or Spain's Podemos, that could sow contagion elsewhere.
ROLLING OVER
"For us it is important to see common ground but when we
look at other markets we don't want the rest of Europe to be
seen to be rolling over too quickly and too easily," said UBS
strategist Justin Knight.
Syriza, which won 149 seats in the 300-seat parliament,
formed a government with a small right-wing party, Independent
Greeks, which also opposes the EU/IMF rescue deal.
Syriza had pledged to end austerity and to renegotiate terms
of Greece's 240 billion euro bailout. However, Greece faces debt
repayments of about 10 billion euros this summer and is unable
to tap markets because of its sky-high borrowing costs.
"It comes down to how hard they are prepared to press and
what Germany etc is prepared to give them," said Gary Jenkins,
chief credit strategist at ING Capital. "If this was a game of
poker, in reality Greece hasn't got much of a hand."
Stefan Rondorf, strategist at Allianz Global Investors in
Frankfurt, said the new government would have difficulty
securing major concessions as long as Greeks want to stay in the
euro zone, Greek banks are dependent on European Central Bank
funding and Athens needs EU funds.
The prospect of inclusion in the ECB's 1 trillion euro
bond-buying scheme unveiled last week would also depend on
clarifying Greece's status in the bailout programme, he added.
Some analysts said there could be room for compromise on
debt relief. Creditors could further cut the interest rate
charged on Greek loans or extend their maturity.
Jenkins at ING Capital, said that while new Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras could hypothetically take Greece out of the euro
zone or default on its debt, now was not the best time to do
either. Instead, by keeping the euro, Greece could benefit from
the ECB programme.
"It's not my expectation that they would push the nuclear
button but, at the same time, I'm not putting my entire pension
fund into Greek bonds, he said.
