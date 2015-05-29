Options on Greece ETF look bullish ahead of IMF deadline

NEW YORK May 29 Negotiations between Greece and its lenders has entered a crucial stage, with dire warnings daily that the country could run out of cash, but U.S. options market investors actually seem optimistic about a resolution.

Options activity in Global X FTSE Greece 20 exchange traded fund, which tracks the Greek equity market, has been dominated by bullish bets throughout May, a sign investors expect the ongoing debt standoff to be resolved with relative ease.

Greece and its creditors from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund are trying to hammer out a cash-for-reforms deal to prevent the country from defaulting on its debt. Athens owes 1.6 billion euros to the IMF next month, starting with a 300 million euro payment due June 5, seen as the next crunch point for Greek state coffers.

Greek stocks have slumped, with the GREK ETF down 40 percent in the second half of 2014. However, since hitting a low of $9.76 on April 21, shares have jumped 24 percent to $12.11. While expected volatility was high late last year, it has since receded as more investors look for upside.

"This could be a wild underpricing of risk, or a very shrewd pricing of little to no news," said Ophir Gottlieb, chief executive of Los Angeles-based Capital Market Laboratories.

While open interest in the ETF's options has increased 23 percent since the start of May, the rise in the calls, usually used for bullish bets, is four times that in the puts.

For every open put contract there are two calls open, the most bullish this ratio has been since early November.

The 30-day at-the-money implied volatility, a gauge of the risk of large moves in the ETF, is at 73 percent, according to options analytics firm Trade Alert. In January, this measure had reached 110 percent.

Contracts banking on shares surpassing $14 and $15 by mid-September make up the biggest blocks of open interest, with more than 14,600 contracts combined.

One reason why traders might not be overly concerned may have to do with the perception that IMF is very flexible when it comes to Greece, said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at forex broker AvaTrade, in Dublin, Ireland.

"The IMF has always favored Greece in terms of giving them more time or even sanctioning more money," Aslam said. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Christian Plumb)